Matthijs de Ligt Bayern Munich Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24Getty
'Absolute disaster!' - Thomas Tuchel rages at decision to disallow Matthijs de Ligt’s 113th-minute equaliser for Bayern Munich in Champions League defeat to Real Madrid

Thomas Tuchel has raged at the “absolute disaster” decision that denied Matthijs de Ligt a late equaliser for Bayern Munich against Real Madrid.

  • German giants suffered semi-final heartache
  • Joselu double downed Bayern at the Bernabeu
  • Dutch defender thought he'd forced extra-time
