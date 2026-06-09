21 goal contributions in 40 games! BVB appear to have an exciting solution in mind following Karim Adeyemi's departure

However, with the striker about to enter the final year of his contract, Sky reports that an immediate departure now looks likely. This summer is BVB's last chance to secure a reasonable transfer fee for Adeyemi.

The club is also prioritising the striker position. If Serhou Guirassy—currently under contract until 2028 but reportedly seeking one final lucrative deal—does depart, an immediate replacement will be essential. TSG Hoffenheim's Fisnik Asllani is said to be high on the shortlist and is open to a move to the Ruhr.

To convince Guirassy to stay, BVB are reported to have shared their transfer strategy with the striker. Ricken and sporting director Ole Book are said to have promised him a high-caliber striking partner to further integrate him into the team's play. Whether the relatively unknown Moussa could provide that kind of support is uncertain, especially since the Algerian has made his name primarily as a goalscorer: 14 of his 21 career points have come from goals he has scored himself.