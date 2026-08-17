AFP
'Now is the time to talk about it' - Harry Kane opens door to Bayern Munich contract extension talks
Kane signals intent for Allianz Arena stay
Kane has sent a clear message to the Bayern Munich hierarchy by confirming that formal discussions regarding a new contract are set to commence. The 33-year-old striker, who has become the undisputed talisman of the side since his arrival from Tottenham Hotspur, is currently contracted until 2027 but is now ready to look even further ahead.
After returning from his post-World Cup vacation, the forward indicated that he is prepared to sit down with club officials to secure his future in Germany. The prolific marksman addressed the situation with transparency, noting that the timing is right for both parties to align their visions. "I only have one year left on my contract, so now is the time to talk about it," Kane said on Monday, according to AZ.
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Relaxed atmosphere surrounding negotiations
Despite the high stakes involved in securing one of the world's most elite finishers, the mood between the player and the club remains remarkably calm. Kane has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in Bavaria so far, picking up two Bundesliga titles and a DFB-Pokal, and he seems content with the sporting direction under the current management.
The England international revealed that the schedule for these crucial meetings has already been loosely agreed upon by his representatives and the Bayern board. Providing further detail on the upcoming timeline, Kane revealed he is "very relaxed" about extending his Bayern Munich contract and noted that the dialogue would not be delayed.
"We’ll talk about it next week or the week after. Both sides are very relaxed," he added, suggesting that the terms of an extension could be finalised before the new season reaches its busiest period.
Staggering numbers fuel extension desire
It is no surprise that Bayern are keen to tie Kane down to a longer deal given his unprecedented impact on the pitch. The veteran striker has maintained a scoring rate that has shattered several club and league records as he netted 61 goals in just 51 appearances, ensuring the club remained dominant following the departure of Robert Lewandowski.
The potential sticking point in the upcoming talks reportedly revolves around the duration of the new agreement, with the club weighing up whether the deal should extend to 2029 or 2030, ensuring Kane remains at the Allianz Arena until he is nearly 37.
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Squad depth and future planning
While securing Kane’s signature is the top priority for Max Eberl and the recruitment team, the club is also working to ensure the burden of scoring does not fall solely on his shoulders. The physical demands on a striker in his mid-30s mean that Bayern are looking for high-quality support to allow their star man periods of rest throughout the domestic and European campaigns.
The club had previously suggested that their major business for the window was concluded, but the need for a specialist backup remains a topic of internal discussion. While internal solutions like Serge Gnabry exist, the board is aware that maintaining Kane's fitness will be key to their aspirations of a historic treble.
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