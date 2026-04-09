West Brom vs Leicester Predictions and Betting Tips: Stalemate at The Hawthorns

Both West Brom and Leicester have averaged almost two points per game so far this season, so Friday’s game promises to be a close encounter.

Best bets for West Brom vs Leicester

Match tied @ +230 with bet365

Both teams to score - Yes @ -120 with bet365

Isaac Price anytime goalscorer @ +275 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Honours even at The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion have drawn two of their last three home games. Meanwhile, Leicester could only manage a 2-2 draw at Oxford in their last away game, after finishing the contest with ten men.

Given that both sides are within a point or two of the automatic promotion places at present, neither side will want to lose ground on the teams around them. Leicester will likely be content with a draw at their Midlands rivals, especially with a home game against newly-promoted Wrexham next week.

Goals haven’t been that easy to come by for either side either so far in 2025/26. The Baggies have averaged just 1.17 goals per game, while the Foxes have averaged just 1.33 goals per game. All of this points to an evenly contested match and a probable stalemate.

West Brom vs Leicester Bet 1: Match tied @ +230 with bet365

Backing both sides to find the net

Both sides have enough firepower to score at least one goal each on Friday evening. Looking at the head-to-head data, we’re even more confident in backing both teams to score in this televised clash.

In their last 15 competitive meetings, Albion have only kept a clean sheet in 13% of matches. It’s only marginally better for Leicester, with the Foxes securing shutouts in just 20% of their match-ups.

The betting markets are currently giving us a 55.56% chance of both teams scoring on Friday night. This seems very light based on the historical data and the fact that both teams have scored in two of Leicester’s three away games so far this season.

West Brom vs Leicester Bet 2: Both teams to score - Yes @ with bet365

The price is right on Isaac

Northern Irish international, Isaac Price, has made a big impression since joining West Brom from Belgian outfit Standard Liege. The 21-year-old has scored three goals in six Championship appearances at an impressive strike rate of 50%.

The rangy goalscoring midfielder only managed one competitive goal for Standard but appears to have found a home at The Hawthorns. Price has been prolific at international level too despite his young age, scoring ten goals in 24 appearances for his country.

The betting markets believe there is only a 26.67% chance of Price scoring on Friday night. Based on his early season form, along with his 66% strike rate for Northern Ireland in 2025, this seems to be the value bet of our trio of West Brom vs Leicester predictions.

West Brom vs Leicester Bet 3: Isaac Price anytime goalscorer @ +275 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

West Bromwich Albion welcome Leicester City to The Hawthorns on Friday night for another keenly contested Midlands derby under the lights.

Ryan Mason’s Baggies suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough in front of the television cameras last Friday. Albion’s front line was well-marshalled by the Middlesbrough defence. Boro also took full advantage of some loose West Brom defending at set-pieces to get their noses in front and maintain their lead.

Only one of Albion’s three league wins so far this season has come in front of their own supporters. The Baggies beat Blackburn 1-0 on the opening day of the campaign but have since drawn with Portsmouth and lost to Derby.

Similarly, Leicester have won only one of their three away games in the 2025/26 Championship campaign so far. They lost by a one-goal margin at Preston and drew 2-2 at Oxford after having a man sent off.

Nevertheless, the Foxes have adapted relatively well to life back in the second tier. They are currently the best-placed of all three sides relegated from the Premier League last term.

Probable lineups for West Brom vs Leicester

West Brom expected lineup: Griffiths; Campbell, Styles, Phillips, Mepham, Diakite, Mowatt, Wallace, Molumby, Price, Heggebo

Leicester expected lineup: Stolarczyk; Pereira, Thomas, Faes, Vestergaard, Soumare, Winks, James, Fatawu, Mavididi, Ayew