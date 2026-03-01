Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 in Bonuses for 76ers vs Celtics NBA

If you meet the age requirements and are located in an eligible state, you can unlock $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries by claiming the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS. All you have to do is play $5+ on an Underdog entry to receive the bonus.

Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 3/1/2026

Tonight, you can draft and make Champions picks on players in an 8:00pm EST Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics NBA matchup at TD Garden. When star center Joel Embiid has been healthy, the Sixers have looked like one of the Eastern Conference’s best teams this season.

How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

You should have no problems using the Underdog promo code once you’ve reviewed the directions below. After signing up, you can earn $75 in Fantasy Bonus entries in mere minutes.

Navigate to Underdog’s website or download the app on a suitable mobile device Then, start entering your personal details and begin the account creation process Crucially, you must enter the promo code GOALBONUS to take advantage of this offer Submit and verify your account and deposit at least $10 to get started Then, put $5 or more on your first entry on Underdog After you’ve played $5+ on a real-money entry, you’ll get $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries

Players without an existing account who are in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, or WY may sign up using this specific promo offer

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

NBA - Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics - 3/1 - 8:00 PM EST

Atlantic Division rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, tip off at 8:00pm EST at TD Garden tonight (NBC). The Sixers, in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, are on a three-game winning streak. Boston is in second place in the East and 8-2 in its last 10 games.

With Paul George still suspended, Kelly Oubre Jr. remains a key player for the 76ers. The SF has scored 17+ points in four of his previous five games.

Joel Embiid has also carried the Sixers in Paul George’s absence, when he’s healthy, that is. In 13 games with Embiid in the lineup and Paul George out this season, the Sixers are 10-3. Embiid is also averaging 29.8 points per game and 1.8 threes in February.

One Celtics player to consider for drafts and Higher/Lower picks is Payton Pritchard. He’s had a few tough games lately, but he is still a key player with Jayson Tatum out for the season. Pritchard has averaged over 17 PPG.

Celtics F Jaylen Brown has also been rebounding at a higher clip than usual. Seven or eight? of the All-Star’s 12 or 13 double-doubles in 2025-26 have come in the past 15 games?.

