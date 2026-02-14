Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 for Winter Olympics Team USA Hockey & CBB Games

With special offers like the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS, you can score bonus entries, discounts, and exclusive rewards that make your picks and lineups even more exciting.

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 2/14/2026

Fans can look forward to a packed sports lineup on February 14, featuring Men’s Ice Hockey at the Winter Olympics with Denmark taking on Team USA at 3:10 PM ET, as well as a College Basketball showdown where the TCU Horned Frogs face the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 12:00 PM ET. Both matchups promise high energy and competitive action, making it an exciting day for sports enthusiasts.

Claim the Underdog promo code to get bonuses.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonuses.

Check out our expert’s view on the best DFS sites in the US

How to claim the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Go to Underdog’s promo page and enter the code GOALBONUS during sign‑up. Create your account and confirm you’re 21 or older. Deposit a minimum of $5 to activate the promotion. Submit a fantasy entry worth $5 or more in any contest—NBA, NFL, EPL, NHL, La Liga, and more. Once your entry is processed, you’ll instantly receive $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries to boost your lineups across multiple sports.

Note: Fantasy bonuses are not withdrawable as cash

Available in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

Men’s Ice Hockey—Denmark vs USA, Feb 14, 3:10 PM ET

Team USA opened its Olympic campaign with a commanding 5‑1 win over Latvia, and key Americans were right in the spotlight: Brock Nelson scored twice, while stars like Auston Matthews, Brady Tkachuk, and Tage Thompson all contributed points in that game.

That makes goals and points props for Nelson, Matthews, and the Tkachuks particularly appealing, especially since Nelson showed he’s already in the Olympic scoring mix and the top six forwards are all driving offensive opportunities.

Denmark’s roster also includes several NHL‑level contributors like Nikolaj Ehlers, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Lars Eller, Oscar Fisker Molgaard, and Mads Sogaard, which means props tied to points or assists by those guys are worth a look if Denmark gets on the board.

CBB—TCU Horned Frogs vs Oklahoma State Cowboys, Feb 14, 12:00 AM ET

David Punch has been the go-to guy recently, leading TCU in both scoring and rebounding and showing the ability to put up big all-around stat lines — his points + rebounds totals could be a strong prop play if he gets enough touches early.

Xavier Edmonds has been productive with double-digit scoring and rebounding in Big 12 play; his points + rebounds lines look playable if TCU controls the boards.

Jayden Pierre has hit a lot of threes this year, so three-point made overs could be interesting if he gets space on the perimeter; same for Micah Robinson to chip in from deep.

OSU has historically scratched out enough scoring from Isaiah Coleman and Kanye Clary in recent matchups — if they become primary scoring options, their points over props could pay if the Cowboys need offense early.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

More info on Underdog Promo Code