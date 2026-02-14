Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $1000 in FanCash for Denmark vs USA Men’s Hockey

On February 14, sports fans can catch the Winter Olympics men’s ice hockey as it features Denmark vs USA at 3:10 PM ET — offering prime opportunities to use Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS and earn up to $1000 in FanCash.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Verified: 2/14/2026

Fanatics Sportsbook is giving new players a major advantage. Sign up using the promo code GOALBONUS to score up to $1000 in FanCash. Every bet brings extra rewards, turning today’s biggest matchups into even more rewarding opportunities.

Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US

How to Secure Your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonuses

Download the App – Get started quickly through our secure link or QR code. Enter the Code – Use GOALBONUS when signing up to activate the offer. Make Your First Wager – Place a bet between $1 and $100 at odds of –500 or longer. Stay Consistent – Keep placing qualifying bets daily for 10 straight days. Build Your FanCash – Rack up as much as $1,000 in rewards based on your total wagers during the promo period. Redeem & Play More – Turn FanCash into bonus bets and keep the action going across your favorite sports.

Note: FanCash is not withdrawable as cash.

Legal Fanatics Sportsbook states - AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA.

Using your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Men’s Hockey—Denmark vs USA, Feb 14, 3:10 PM ET

The United States and Denmark meet in Group C play at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the clearest betting angle is backing USA on the puck line rather than the heavy moneyline.

The Americans typically enter games like this as massive favorites, making the straight win price unattractive, but their speed, depth, and NHL scoring talent create strong value against the spread.

Denmark tends to sit back defensively, which can keep games tight early, so a first-period under could also have merit before U.S. depth wears them down. If USA scores first, live betting the over is another angle, as Denmark would be forced out of its defensive shell and into a higher-tempo game that favors American firepower.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code T&Cs