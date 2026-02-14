BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Winter Olympics Team USA Hockey & CBB

Use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 to receive a 20% deposit match worth up to $1500 in bonus bets to use on the Team USA second Olympic Group Stage hockey match against Denmark at 3:10pm EST.

NCAA Basketball - #16 Texas Tech vs #1 Arizona - 2/14 6:30 PM EST

Following a 34-point victory over Colorado on Wednesday, #16 Texas Tech takes on #1 Arizona (-?.?) in a 6:30pm EST matchup at McKale Center in Tucson. Meanwhile, Arizona has had five days to regroup after falling 82-78 at Kansas.

It was Arizona’s first loss since last year’s Sweet 16, and the Wildcats will be looking to bounce back against a tough Red Raiders team. Texas Tech has already beaten Duke and Houston this season, and is 4-1 ATS as an underdog.

After kicking off their Big 12 campaign 6-2 ATS, the Wildcats have now failed to cover in two of their previous three. Look for Texas Tech forward JT Toppin (O/U 20.5 rebounds) to record a 16th double-double of the season and the Red Raiders (+9.5) to cover (-115).

Men’s Ice Hockey - USA vs Denmark - 2/14 3:10 PM EST

In its second game of the Olympic Hockey tournament, the USA (-3.5, -3000) takes on Denmark (+875) at 3:10pm (USA Network). The Americans defeated Latvia 5-1 on Thursday behind two goals from Brock Nelson (+170 to score). Meanwhile, Denmark fell 3-1 to neighbors Germany.

At last year’s IIHF World Championship, Denmark lost 5-0 to the USA in the opening match. However, the Danes, who have five NHL players on their roster, also completed a shocking 2-1 upset win over Canada in the Quarter-finals.

Still, the USA has kept shutouts in its previous two games against a Denmark team that struggles to score against high-level opponents. Take a chance on Denmark under 0.5 goals and under 6.5 goals at (-125).

