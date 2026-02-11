Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 Offer for Pistons vs Raptors & EPL

Supercharge your fantasy sports experience with Underdog Fantasy, where every NBA slate and EPL fixture is packed with potential.

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 2/11/2026

On February 11, sports fans can look forward to a thrilling doubleheader as the Detroit Pistons take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET in the NBA, while earlier in the day the English Premier League features Manchester City vs Fulham at 2:30 PM ET.

How to claim the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Head to Underdog’s promo page and punch in the code GOALBONUS when you sign up. Create your account, prove you’re 21+, and get ready to play. Drop in at least $5 to unlock the offer. Fire off a fantasy entry worth $5 or more in any contest—NBA, EPL, NFL, you name it. Once that entry settles, boom: $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries land in your account, ready to fuel your lineups across NBA, NHL, NFL, and La Liga showdowns.

Note: Fantasy bonuses are not withdrawable as cash

Available in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

NBA—Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors, Feb 11, 7:30 PM ET

For Pistons vs Raptors, player props offer stronger angles than picking a side, starting with Cade Cunningham, whose heavy usage makes his points (mid-20s line) and assists (8–9 range) overs attractive given he controls Detroit’s offense. Jalen Duren over on rebounds is also appealing against a Raptors frontcourt that can allow second-chance opportunities

Scottie Barnes over rebounds + assists is a strong combo look because of his all-around role, and Immanuel Quickley over 3-pointers made carries value if the game pace is elevated. If Brandon Ingram remains the primary scoring option, his points over is viable in what projects as a competitive matchup where starters log full minutes and core players see high usage.

EPL—Manchester City vs Fulham, Feb 11, 2:30 PM ET

For this matchup, standout player prop angles include backing Erling Haaland to score or assist anytime — he’s been City’s talisman this season with 21 league goals and is a favorable pick to be involved given his strong history against Fulham and City’s expected dominance.

Another value prop is Harry Wilson Over 1.5 shots for Fulham, as he’s consistently fired over that mark in recent away games, offering a shot-based alternative if you’re not keen on a goal line. For City’s supporting cast, Antoine Semenyo Anytime Goalscorer is also notable, given his recent goal involvement and regular chances created in the final third. These player props leverage City’s high probability of scoring and Fulham’s willingness to shoot on the break.

