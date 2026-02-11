Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $1000 in FanCash for Knicks vs 76ers & EPL

On February 11, sports fans are in for a treat: the NBA showdown between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET. Knicks vs Sixers brings Eastern Conference playoff implications, while Sunderland vs Liverpool could shake up the EPL table.

NBA—New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers, Feb 11, 7:30 PM ET

New York (+114) enters this game with a strong overall mark (34-20) and has won 4 of their last 5 games, showcasing an offense that can put up points in bunches. Philadelphia’s record (30-23) reflects a solid but streaky squad that has won about 3 of its last 5 and is trying to build consistency.

According to current Fanatics lines, the 76ers are favorites at home around -133, and the spread shows 76ers -2 (-110). However, the Knicks are the better side evidenced by their form and their record. Fading the books and betting the Knicks for an outright win is a play that could pay dividends.

EPL—Sunderland vs Liverpool, Feb 11, 3:15 PM ET

Liverpool are clear favorites in the 1X2 market with away win odds around -154 thanks to their stronger squad and league position, but recent poor away form and injuries make them less reliable than the price suggests.

Sunderland’s incredible unbeaten home streak in 12 matches and resilience, including a 1–1 draw with Liverpool in their last meeting, gives value to double chance (Sunderland or Draw) markets. Goals are likely, so also consider Over 2.5 Goals (-135) or BTTS, rather than backing a straightforward away win at short odds.

Hugo Ekitike, Liverpool’s top scorer this season with double-digit goals, is good value to score at any point, especially if Liverpool create chances. Brian Brobbey, Sunderland’s main goal threat this season, has found the net multiple times and offers decent value on anytime goalscorer.

