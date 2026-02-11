bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Spurs vs Warriors & EPL

On February 11, the NBA features a high-profile matchup as the San Antonio Spurs take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET.

NBA—San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors, Feb 11, 10:00 PM ET

The Spurs enter this matchup as favorites (-240) with strong recent form and home success, backed by Victor Wembanyama, who continues to dominate inside and on the boards and can be a major points + rebound + block threat.

San Antonio’s backcourt star Stephon Castle is also a key factor, averaging around 17 pts and 7 asts and recently earning Western Conference Player of the Week honours, though his fitness is something to monitor ahead of tip-off given a recent pelvis contusion.

For the Warriors (+195), Steph Curry will not play as he’s being rested with knee issues, leaving scoring duties to secondary contributors and rising forward Gui Santos, who has shot efficiently and taken on a bigger role amid roster shifts.

The Spurs to cover the spread is compelling (-105) with Curry out, and Spurs rested. Look at Wembanyama Over points/rebounds, Castles assists lines if active, and an Under on the 219.5 total points (-110) as pace may slow without Curry.

EPL—Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Feb 11, 2:30 PM ET

Nottingham Forest are clear favorites at home with better recent form, attacking cohesion, and player quality — especially creative midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White and forward Igor Jesus leading goal and chance creation.

Wolves (+425), by contrast, have struggled for goals all season with limited scoring from players like Mateus Mané or Hwang Hee-chan, and recent results suggest continued difficulty both scoring and defending.

Betting angles: Take Nottingham Forest to win (-150) and consider Under 2.5 Goals if you expect a tight, low-scoring relegation battle; Gibbs-White anytime scorer/assist props also stand out given his involvement in Forest’s key offensive moments.

