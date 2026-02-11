BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Pistons vs Raptors & EPL

With a win over the Toronto Raptors tonight, the Detroit Pistons can become the second team in the NBA to reach 40 wins this season. Still, the Raptors are 7-3 in their previous ten games and are at home for this 7:30pm EST game at Scotiabank Arena.

In England, Sunderland will look to remain the only Premier League team to remain unbeaten at home when they host Liverpool at 3:15pm EST.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

To claim the BetMGM bonus code and receive up to $1500 in bonus bets with the 20% deposit match, follow the steps below closely:

Note that only users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, and WY may claim this bonus code

Use the link provided to reach BetMGM’s website Once there, start creating an account Put in your personal information and the bonus code GOALMAX1500 Now, fund your account with a deposit of up to $7500 Your account will be credited with 20% of this initial deposit, up to $1500 in bonus bets The bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and you can use them to bet for up to one week after you receive them

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

NBA - Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors - 2/11 7:30 PM EST

Two playoff-bound NBA teams meet tonight as the Detroit Pistons (-2.5) make the trip up north to take on the Toronto Raptors. The Pistons, who are first in the Eastern Conference, have won six straight games against the Raptors, but this is the first matchup of the season.

With Raptors C Jakob Poeltl injured, Sandro Mamukelashvili has averaged 17 points per game over the previous four games. He went over his total in all of those games.

In any case, the Pistons have been a top-five team in offensive and defensive rating over the last ten games, and recently destroyed the Knicks by 38. Bet on the Pistons -2.5 (-110).

Premier League - Sunderland vs Liverpool - 2/11 3:15 PM EST

On the longest home unbeaten run to open a Premier League campaign for a promoted side since 1977/78, Sunderland (+340) host Liverpool (-130) at the Stadium of Light at 3:15pm EST (Telemundo).

Sunderland have gone 12 games at the Stadium of Light without a loss, which includes ties against all of the current top three teams in the league. Meanwhile, Liverpool have only picked up all three points in one of their previous seven Premier League matches.

Both teams have scored in each of Liverpool’s previous four matches, and you can bet on that streak to extend to five matches, at -135 odds. While that’s a solid pick, Sunderland to win or draw at even odds is even better, as the Black Cats have thrived at home this season.

