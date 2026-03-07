Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 in Bonuses for Warriors vs Thunder NBA

Underdog is offering new users in over 20 states $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries once they make their first $5 entry on the site. You can use the $75 on key players in Warriors vs Thunder at 8:30pm EST if you use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and make a $5 entry.

Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 3/7/2026

Playing without star guard Stephen Curry, the Warriors will head to Paycom Center for a matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder, led by MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, are on a four-game winning streak and have the NBA’s best record.

How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Using the Underdog promo code to get $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries only takes a few minutes. Consult the guide below and submit your first $5 real-money entry on Underdog to receive the $75.

Head over to Underdog’s website or download the mobile application Sign up for a new account and begin entering all of the required information Before finalizing the sign-up process, be sure to provide the promo code GOALBONUS After your account has been created, verify it, and deposit $10+ with an approved payment method Then, put $5 or more on your first real-money entry Completing the steps above will earn you $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries

Valid for Underdog users without a previous account located in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, or WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

Now that you have claimed $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries by using the Underdog promo code, it’s time to discuss what you can use the $75 on. Our NBA expert will preview tonight’s Warriors vs Thunder game, detailing which players you should consider drafting.

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder - 3/7 - 8:30 PM EST

Still without Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors (32-30) will try to steal one on the road against the NBA’s best team, the Oklahoma City Thunder (49-15). Tonight’s game at Paycom Center tips off at 8:30pm EST and will be televised on ABC.

Without Curry, the Warriors managed to defeat the Rockets in overtime on Thursday. Brandin Podziemski led the Warriors with 26 points and nine rebounds. Podz has now led the Warriors in scoring in back-to-back games and has provided a much-needed scoring punch.

Draymond Green has often been the Dubs’ primary ball handler with Curry injured. Green has posted six or more assists in four consecutive games and could do so again tonight.

At 25-6, the Thunder have the best home record in the league. With Jalen Williams still out and Alex Caruso listed as day-to-day, Luguentz Dort’s defense will be crucial. He has gone three games without a steal for the first time since December, but that should change tonight.

On offense, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has looked like himself in his first three games back from injury. The MVP frontrunner has averaged over 30 points per game in those games and on the season as a whole.

