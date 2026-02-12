Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 in Bonuses for Bucks vs Thunder & Team USA Hockey

Stack your roster with dominant NBA performers, uncover breakout talents, and ride the momentum of Olympic stars. With the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS, your lineups gain more firepower, and your path to big wins becomes even sharper.

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 2/12/2026

On February 12, sports fans can dive into a packed slate with Men’s Hockey at the Winter Olympics featuring USA vs Latvia at 3:10 PM ET, followed by a high‑energy NBA showdown between the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 PM ET.

How to claim the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Go to Underdog’s promo page and enter the code GOALBONUS during sign‑up. Create your account and confirm you’re 21 or older. Deposit a minimum of $5 to activate the promotion. Submit a fantasy entry worth $5 or more in any contest—NBA, NFL, EPL, NHL, La Liga, and more. Once your entry is processed, you’ll instantly receive $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries to boost your lineups across multiple sports.

Note: Fantasy bonuses are not withdrawable as cash

Available in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

Men’s Hockey—USA vs Latvia, Feb 12, 3:10 PM ET

With Team USA heavily favored to win and expected to score plenty of goals, prop markets like anytime goal scorers are particularly appealing. Stars such as Auston Matthews, Tage Thompson, and Matt Boldy are among the top picks to find the back of the net, as analysts predict the U.S. offense will overwhelm Latvia’s defense early in the game.

Beyond goals, points props also offer intriguing angles. Some handicappers have highlighted Jack Eichel over 1.5 points, given his elite playmaking ability and expected heavy involvement on the top line; he’s one of the leading U.S.-born point-getters in the NHL this season and should see plenty of opportunities against a Latvian squad with fewer NHL-level defenders.

NBA—Milwaukee Bucks vs Thunder, Feb 12, 7:30 PM ET

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ajay Mitchell, and Nikola Topic per the most recent injury report, the scoring and playmaking load shifts to Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Joe, Cason Wallace, and newer contributors like Jared McCain on the OKC side.

Dort and Joe see expanded offensive roles and usage, making points and 3-point makes props for those two appealing targets if the Thunder lean on catch-and-shoot looks and transition buckets.

On the Bucks’ side, with Giannis status unclear and Milwaukee fighting to stay competitive, role players like Ryan Rollins, Kyle Kuzma, and Bobby Portis are the ones likely to see steady shot attempts and rebound opportunities — so rebounds + points or points over props for those guys could be the best way to play the Bucks’ box score impact tonight.

