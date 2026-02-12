Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $1000 for Team USA Hockey & Mavs vs Lakers

The spotlight is on two major matchups: Men’s Hockey at the Winter Olympics—USA vs Latvia at 3:10 PM ET, followed later by an NBA primetime clash as the Dallas Mavericks battle the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET. Together, they set the stage for an action‑packed day of sports drama and betting opportunities.

Every wager earns extra rewards, turning today's biggest matchups into opportunities with even greater impact.

Download the App – Get started quickly through our secure link or QR code. Enter the Code – Use GOALBONUS when signing up to activate the offer. Make Your First Wager – Place a bet between $1 and $100 at odds of –500 or longer. Stay Consistent – Keep placing qualifying bets daily for 10 straight days. Build Your FanCash – Rack up as much as $1,000 in rewards based on your total wagers during the promo period. Redeem & Play More – Turn FanCash into bonus bets and keep the action going across your favorite sports.

Men’s Hockey—USA vs Latvia, Feb 12, 3:10 PM ET

The United States men’s hockey team opens its Olympic campaign as a heavy favorite in Group C, boasting a deep roster of NHL stars and one of the strongest lineups in the tournament.

The Americans are widely expected to control possession, generate pressure in the offensive zone, and dictate the pace from puck drop. Team USA is also one of the top contenders on the gold‑medal futures board, listed behind only Canada in many forecasts.

Latvia, by contrast, enters as the underdog but isn’t without NHL talent and experience at the international level, particularly in net and on structured defensive play. While history and recent result trends favor the U.S., Latvia has managed to trouble higher‑ranked teams in select tournaments and could make life challenging at times if goaltending stands tall and they capitalize on counterattacks.

NBA—Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers, Feb 12, 10:00 PM ET

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Dallas Mavericks as favorites, backed by home‑court advantage and a stronger standing in the Western Conference.

The Mavericks (+220) enter on an extended losing skid and struggle on the road, but they’re projected to keep it competitive, especially if the tempo is slower and scoring tighter, which is why the Under on the total (235.5) looks appealing.

Dallas’ offense has dipped without some key pieces, while the Lakers’ rotation has injury questions (with multiple players listed day‑to‑day), meaning this could be a disciplined, half‑court battle rather than a blowout. Still, most projections favor Los Angeles (-250) to prevail and cover the -6.5 spread at home (-110).

