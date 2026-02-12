BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Mavs vs Lakers & Team USA Hockey

Luka Doncic (hamstring) won’t play against his former team as the Los Angeles Lakers (-7.5) host the Dallas Mavericks in a 10:00pm EST NBA matchup. In the last game before the All-Star break, the Lakers will look to hand the Mavs an eighth consecutive loss.

NBA - Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers - 2/12 10:00 PM EST

In a Western Conference showdown between the teams who executed the infamous Luka Doncic trade, the Dallas Mavericks head to Crypto.com Arena to face the Los Angeles Lakers (-6.5) at 10:00pm EST (Prime Video).

The Mavericks enter this game on a seven-game losing streak, but the play of first overall pick Cooper Flagg (O/U ??? points) has been a huge silver lining. Flagg has averged 27.3 points per in four February games but just 14.5 PPG in two games against the Lakers this season.

This season, the Lakers are 2-0 ATS against the Mavs and I’m taking Lakers -6.5 (-115) here. Lakers G Austin Reaves (O/U ??? points) is on a minutes restriction, but he dropped 38 points the last time the Mavs came to town.

Men’s Ice Hockey - Latvia vs USA - 2/12 3:10 PM EST

Team USA (-10000) kicks off its Olympic campaign against Latvia (+1250) at 3:10pm EST on USA Network. Last year, the US won gold at the IIHF World Championship for the first time in 92 years.

This American roster is even more star-studded than last year’s. While Auston Matthews (-120 to score) is the captain, there’s good value on Wild LW Matt Boldy to score at +170. He scored a hat trick in his last game before the Olympics.

Latvia got outscored 13-1 by the other medal favorites (Canada, Sweden) at last year’s World Championships. Expect the USA to grab a statement win to kick off their tournament. Bet on USA -3.5 (-155).

