Leipzig vs Dortmund Predictions: In-form BVB continue to shine

Dortmund have form on their side, and despite being away from home we’re backing them for yet another victory.

Best bets for Leipzig vs Dortmund

Dortmund Moneyline @ +210 with bet365

Both teams to score in the second half @ +150 with bet365

Serhou Guirassy as anytime goalscorer @ +105 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365/US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Get more sports bonuses with the bet365 promo code

Find out how to claim even more in sports bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos in the US

Read our expert’s view on the best betting apps to use in the US in 2026

Dortmund aim for a seventh consecutive victory

Leipzig’s current challenges have been compounded by a knee injury to goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, who joins Assan Ouédraogo on the club’s injury list. His absence will be felt over the next few weeks, with Maarten Vandevoordt expected to start in his place.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are likely to remain without Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Sule, but Marcel Sabitzer is back. Given their overall squad depth, Niko Kovac and his men remain confident despite these absences. Having scored 18 goals in their last six Bundesliga matches, the visitors enter the fixture with considerable momentum.

Leipzig may have home advantage here, but Dortmund haven’t lost a domestic away game since October. The combination of Gulácsi’s injury and Serhou Guirassy’s scoring form suggests a difficult evening for the hosts.

Leipzig vs Dortmund Prediction 1: Dortmund Moneyline @ +210 with bet365

Expectations for a dynamic second half in Saxony

A review of recent league fixtures reveals that both Leipzig and Dortmund tend to see more goals in the second half. Both teams tend to concede more frequently after the halftime interval.

Therefore, there’s good reason to expect some second-half fireworks at the Red Bull Arena when these two face off. Leipzig have scored four more goals in the second stanza of their league games, and conceded twice as many. Similarly, while BVB scored one more in the first half, they conceded four times as many (4/16) after the break.

Furthermore, the Bundesliga’s ‘both teams to score’ stats suggest action at both ends of the pitch. While neither side ranks particularly highly on the average BTTS charts, both teams have found the net in 64% of RBL’s home games. Dortmund’s away matches share the same percentage.

Leipzig vs Dortmund Prediction 2: Both teams to score in the second half @ +150 with bet365

The resurgence of Serhou Guirassy

Following a period where he scored only once in 12 matches, Serhou Guirassy has regained his clinical scoring form. The 29-year-old Guinean has recorded five goals in three league games and also netted in the Champions League in midweek. Containing Guirassy will be a primary objective for Ole Werner’s side.

While both squads possess several potential goalscorers, Guirassy is currently the most significant offensive threat. He’ll be eager to maintain his scoring streak after his earlier struggles. Supported by Julian Ryerson’s frequent assists and with Maximilian Beier’s current form, the hosts will definitely have their hands full.

Leipzig vs Dortmund Prediction 3: Serhou Guirassy as anytime goalscorer @ +105 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Leipzig 1-3 Dortmund

Goalscorers Prediction - Leipzig: Yan Diomande - Dortmund: Serhou Guirassy x2, Maximilian Beier

RB Leipzig are currently fifth in the Bundesliga after 22 matches, though they have struggled recently. Ole Werner’s side have secured only one win in their last five across all competitions, and drew 2-2 against Wolfsburg on Sunday. Despite starting the season with five consecutive home wins, Die Roten have managed only two victories at the Red Bull Arena since the start of 2026.

Conversely, Borussia Dortmund have had a brilliant start to the year. Under the guidance of Niko Kovač, the side has achieved six consecutive league victories and defeated Atalanta 2-0 on Tuesday. Their impressive form has allowed them to reduce the gap to leaders Bayern Munich to six points.

Probable lineups for Leipzig vs Dortmund

Leipzig expected lineup: Vandevoordt, Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum, Schlager, Gruda, Baumgartner, Diomande, Nusa, Romulo

Dortmund expected lineup: Kobel, Bensebaini, Reggiani, Anton, Ryerson, Bellingham, Nmecha, Svensson, Brandt, Beier, Guirassy