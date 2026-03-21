Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SV Predictions: Value in late goal action

Hamburg have scored only one goal in their last four Bundesliga visits to Signal Iduna Park. Will BVB secure another clean sheet this weekend?

Best predictions for Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SV

Hamburg Under 0.5 Goals at odds of @ +125 with bet365

2nd Half (Half With Most Goals) @ +100 with bet365

Borussia Dortmund -1 (Handicap 3-Way) @ +105 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Clean sheet expected for BVB

Dortmund have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three home league games against Hamburg. These matches took place between 2016 and 2018. However, the statistic is still significant, especially given BVB’s home form.

BVB have averaged just 0.85 goals conceded per home game, whereas Hamburg average just 0.75 goals scored per away game. The visitors have also failed to find the net in 42% of their away matches this term.

Furthermore, Dortmund have kept clean sheets in 62% of their home fixtures. They secured another shutout during their 2-0 win against Augsburg last week. This is a team in a similar position to Hamburg in the Bundesliga. Backing a clean sheet for Dortmund at a probability of just 44.44% appears to be a logical choice.

Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SV Prediction 1: Hamburg Under 0.5 Goals @ +125 with bet365

Favouring goal action after the interval

Although Dortmund average 2.31 goals scored per home game, they usually score their first goal around the 52nd minute. Hamburg have scored just 22% of their away goals in the first half of matches this season.

On average, 28% of Bundesliga games featuring Dortmund at home and Hamburg away have featured two or more first-half goals.

Consequently, we are confident in backing the second half to produce more goals than the first. We can do so at a probability of only 48.78%. Additionally, more than 82% of the goals Dortmund have conceded at home have come after the half-time break.

Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SV Prediction 2: 2nd Half (Half With Most Goals) @ +100 with bet365

Hosts to win by at least a two-goal margin

Hamburg’s away form has improved lately. They’ve secured crucial wins at Wolfsburg and Heidenheim to keep their survival hopes alive. Nevertheless, it is difficult to overlook Dortmund’s efficiency in front of their supporters.

They’ve won two of their last four home games by at least a two-goal margin. In fact, a two-goal winning margin has landed in five of their last eight home matches. This includes two-goal victories over Gladbach and Hoffenheim. Gladbach are currently one spot below Hamburg, while Hoffenheim occupy third place.

Following this trip to BVB, Hamburg face some crucial fixtures. Their next three games include a home match against mid-table Augsburg and a visit to 15th-placed Werder Bremen. These results could ultimately determine Hamburg's Bundesliga status.

Hamburg will likely treat the Dortmund match as a "free hit," which should suit the hosts. Backing Dortmund to win by two or more goals at a 50% probability is the best value bet from our three Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburg predictions.

Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SV Prediction 3: Borussia Dortmund -1 (Handicap 3-Way) @ +105 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Hamburg

Goalscorers prediction – Borussia Dortmund: Guirassy, Adeyemi

Dortmund return to Signal Iduna Park this weekend to host a Hamburg side that are still concerned about the threat of relegation.

BVB recovered their form at home last weekend with a routine 2-0 victory against mid-table Augsburg. This was a necessary response following the disappointment of a 3-2 defeat to title-favourites Bayern Munich. Aside from that loss to Bayern, Niko Kovac’s side have been formidable on home soil, recording an average of 2.46 points per match.

Their home form has certainly helped them maintain an eight-point gap over the likes of Hoffenheim and Stuttgart. With no Champions League fixtures to worry about this week, Dortmund can focus entirely on their match against Hamburg. They have no new injury concerns ahead of this weekend, though Filippo Mane remains on the sidelines.

Merlin Polzin’s Hamburg have maintained a four-game unbeaten streak away from home. This follows a poor stretch where they lost five of six away games. Throughout the 2025/26 campaign, they have averaged only 0.83 points per away fixture, relying heavily on home results to keep their heads above water.

Hamburg have been trailing at the break in over two-fifths (42%) of their away matches. Like their hosts, Hamburg have a short injury list for the time being, with Yussuf Poulsen being the only long-term absentee.

Probable lineups for Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburg

Borussia Dortmund expected lineup: Kobel; Reggiani, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Nmecha, Bellingham, Adeyemi, Sabitzer, Guirassy

Hamburger SV expected lineup: Fernandes; Omari, Torunarigha, Vuskovic, Muheim, Mikelbrencis, Lokonga, Remberg, Vieira, Konigsdorffer, Downs