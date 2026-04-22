Atalanta vs Lazio Predictions: Biancocelesti resist Nerazzurri push

Our betting expert expects Lazio to edge past Atalanta in Bergamo and qualify for the Coppa Italia final for the first time in nearly a decade.

Best Predictions for Atalanta vs Lazio

Both teams to score – Yes & Over 2.5 total goals @ +125

Lazio to qualify for the final @ +200

Matteo Cancellieri to score or assist anytime @ +115

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Atalanta 1-2 Lazio

Atalanta 1-2 Lazio Goalscorers prediction: Atalanta: Giacomo Raspadori; Lazio: Danilo Cataldi, Tijjani Noslin

Atalanta return to Coppa Italia action after a month-long break, following their 2-2 draw with Lazio in the first leg. La Dea and the Biancocelesti traded four second-half goals in a thrilling opening leg at the Stadio Olimpico. The return leg in Bergamo promises more end-to-end action.

The hosts enter this cup tie after a 1-1 away draw with Roma. Nikola Krstovic’s first-half strike was cancelled by Mario Hermoso, leaving Atalanta outside the Serie A top six. Winning the Coppa Italia could therefore be their best route to Europa League at a minimum.

Lazio, by contrast, dismantled second-placed Napoli in heroic fashion. The Biancocelesti became the first side this season to win at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

That victory was only Lazio’s second in five away games and their first in three outings. Atalanta, meanwhile, are winless in back-to-back fixtures – a 1-0 loss to Juventus followed by the draw with Roma.

Another thriller is on the cards in Bergamo. Both sides have the quality to strike at crucial moments. However, Lazio’s recent win over Napoli gives them a psychological edge over Atalanta, who have won just one of their last four home matches.

Probable lineups for Atalanta vs Lazio

Atalanta expected lineup: Carnesecchi, Kolasinac, Djimsiti, Scalvini, Zappacosta, Ederson, de Roon, Bellanova, De Ketelaere, Raspadori, Krstovic

Lazio expected lineup: Motta, Lazzari, Gila, Romagnoli, Tavares, Taylor, Cataldi, Basic, Cancellieri, Noslin, Zaccagni

Repeat of first-leg thriller on the cards

Atalanta failed to score in the 1-0 loss to Juventus. However, they quickly rediscovered their attacking touch through Nikola Krstovic’s 12th-minute strike against Roma. That blank against the Bianconeri was their first in 12 competitive games.

With a final at stake, the Nerazzurri will be motivated to find the net more than once. They average 2.2 goals per game across their 33 Serie A matches. Yet, only two of their five competitive results have produced over 2.5 total goals.

For Lazio, the last time any of their matches featured over 2.5 total goals was their 2-1 win over Sassuolo six games ago. Their two-goal display against Napoli highlighted their attacking threat.

Neither side’s games have exactly been goal fests. However, the stakes are high this time. A repeat of their high-intensity first-leg draw is not unlikely. Expect both teams to score in a match featuring over 2.5 total goals.

Atalanta vs Lazio Prediction 1: Both teams to score – Yes & Over 2.5 total goals @ +125

Back the Biancocelesti to reach the first final since 2017

Atalanta have been in poor form over their last 10 competitive matches, winning only twice. They bounced back after their 10-2 Champions League thrashing by Bayern Munich with consecutive clean sheet wins over Hellas Verona and Lecce. However, both these sides are languishing in Serie A’s relegation spots.

The higher the quality of the opponents, the more Atalanta struggle. Four of the other six teams they have faced in their last seven fixtures are top sides – Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Juventus and Roma.

Lazio may be a step below those giants, but they are a quality team. Their fantastic 2-0 triumph over Napoli ranks among their best performances this season. They have also recently beaten Bologna and AC Milan.

With that in mind, 10-time Coppa Italia champions Lazio have a great chance to reach their first final in the competition since 2016/17. Atalanta have home advantage, but Lazio have the momentum on their side.

Atalanta vs Lazio Prediction 2: Lazio to qualify for the final @ +200

Cancellieri to lead Lazio to victory

Matteo Cancellieri has not exactly been at his best for Lazio this season. However, his man-of-the-match display in the 2-0 victory over Napoli spoke volumes of his ability to dictate games.

Kieron Taylor’s low pass found Cancellieri, who finished from close range to give Lazio an early sixth-minute lead. It was the 24-year-old forward’s first goal since a match-saving brace in a 3-3 draw with Torino in round six.

He then unintentionally redirected Nuno Tavares’ cross-field pass, which found Toma Basic. Basic produced a superb finish into the right corner to make it 2-0 for Lazio.

Cancellieri is undoubtedly an integral part of Maurizio Sarri’s 4-3-3 setup. He has four goals and six assists in 29 club appearances. His presence will be vital against Atalanta’s shaky backline.