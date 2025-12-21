Use theScore promo code GOALNEWS when you sign up at theScore Bet. Then, deposit and bet $10+ on an eligible market and get $100 in bonus bets if your first bet wins. Your first bet could be on today’s Jacksonville Jaguars vs Denver Broncos (-3.5) NFL game.

Aston Villa (+110) will also put their six-game Premier League winning streak on the line when they host Manchester United (+220) at 11:30am EST. Eastern Conference rivals, the Miami Heat and the NBA Cup-winning New York Knicks, also face off at 6:00pm EST at MSG.

Claim the theScore Bet promo code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US

Claiming the theScore Promo Code $100 Bonus

To use theScore promo code and get $100 in bonus bets if your first bet wins, consult our guide:

Only new players located in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV may take advantage of this offer

First, follow the link here to go to theScore Bet’s website There, scan the QR code to download the mobile app Create an account and enter the promo code GOALNEWS while doing so Then, deposit at least $10 into your account Stake $10+ on an eligible market afterward If this bet wins, you’ll receive $100 in bonus bets The bonus bets are not withdrawable and must be used within one week

Using your theScore promo code $100 bonus:

Premier League - Aston Villa vs Manchester United - 12/21, 11:30 AM EST

Manchester United (+220) have had Aston Villa’s number lately, as the Red Devils are 5-1-0 in the last six meetings. Still, Aston Villa (+110) can extend their overall winning streak to ten games when the two sides meet in a match at Villa Park, televised live on NBC.

United scored four goals in a draw against Bournemouth on Monday. Matheus Cunha is a good bet to put 2+ shots on target (+270), as he’s done it in back-to-back games.

However, United will be missing defenders Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, and midfielder Casemiro. Expect plenty of goals here, with Villa defender Pau Torres also sidelined.

Go with over 2.5 goals and both teams to score, at -125 SGP odds.

NFL - Jacksonville Jaguars vs Denver Broncos - 12/21, 4:05 PM EST

Ahead of today’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High (Fox, Fubo), the Denver Broncos (12-2, -3.5) are on an 11-game winning streak.

That’s the longest active streak in the NFL, but strangely enough, the Broncos have failed to cover the spread in their previous three games as favorites. They’ve also allowed an average of 240.2 passing yards in their last four, as their defense hasn’t been as dominant in recent weeks.

That could open up the door for Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to have another big game. He’s coming off a 330-yard, five-touchdown game in Week 15, and I like Lawrence over 224.5 passing yards (-115) today.

The Jaguars are on a five-game ATS and SU winning streak, and their defense has been elite during that stretch. They (+3.5) have enough balance to cover (-120) and potentially upset the Broncos.

NBA - Miami Heat vs New York Knicks - 12/21, 6:00 PM EST

Heading into this evening’s 6:00pm EST NBA game between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks (-?), bettors should be aware that the Heat haven’t won at Madison Square Garden since February 2022.

Meanwhile, the Knicks have an excellent 13 or 14 - 1 or 2 record at home this season. The Heat have struggled over the last couple of weeks and are just 1-5 in their previous six games.

With Tyler Herro out, it’s likely that leading scorer Norman Powell (O/U ??? points) will have to continue to carry the offense. Regardless, the Knicks should cover at -??? odds.

More info on theScore Promo Code