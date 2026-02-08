theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 for Seahawks vs Patriots in SB 60

theScore Bet Super Bowl Promo Code

Tonight at 6:30pm EST, the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots collide in Super Bowl LX. They are ranked as the top two scoring defenses this season, but there will be plenty of offensive talent on display. In the playoffs alone, Seattle has averaged 36 points per game.

theScore Bet Promo Code Verified: 2/8/2026

This is your last chance to claim theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS to get a 100% First Bet Reset on Seahawks vs Patriots, up to $1000 in bonus bets. If your first wager loses, you’ll get your stake back in the form of five separate bonus bets.

Claim the theScore Bet promo code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US

Claiming theScore Bet Super Bowl Promo Code

Here’s how you can claim theScore Bet promo code for up to $1000 back in bonus bets on a Seahawks vs Patriots bet.

If you are a first-time theScore Bet user in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, or VA, you may claim this offer

Following the link provided, go to theScore Bet’s website Then, create an account by downloading the app/scanning the QR code While you put in your information, be sure to enter the promo code GOALNEWS Make your first deposit and place a qualifying wager on Seahawks vs Patriots If your bet loses, you’ll get your stake back as five bonus bets, up to $1000 total These bonus bets have zero withdrawable cash value You’ll have one week to use the bonus bets before they are no longer valid

Super Bowl Betting with theScore Bet Promo Code

Entering as 4.5-point favorites for the title game against the Patriots, the Seahawks are on a nine-game winning streak and four-game cover streak. Tonight’s game kicks off from the 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium at 6:30pm EST and will air live on NBC.

Moneyline: Seahawks -230, Patriots +195

Seahawks -230, Patriots +195 Spread: Seahawks -4.5 (-110)

Seahawks -4.5 (-110) Total: O/U 45.5 (-110)

Super Bowl MVP with theScore Bet

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold (+115)

Patriots QB Drake Maye (+250)

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+500)

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (+800)

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (+3000)

Expert theScore Bet Super Bowl Betting - Seahawks vs Patriots

Three of the best bets on the odds board for the SB are listed below. If you use theScore Bet promo code and place your first bet on one of them, you’ll still have the First Bet Reset, up to $1000 in bonuses, in case it doesn’t cash in.

Maye Proving Capable as a Runner - Drake Maye Anytime TD Scorer (+260)

By all accounts, Patriots QB Drake Maye went rogue on his game-winning touchdown run in the AFC Championship win over the Broncos. Maye was excellent running the football in the game, with 65 yards on 10 carries. That could lead to more actual play calls for him in the red zone.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 1: Drake Maye Anytime TD Scorer @ +260 with theScore Bet

Smith-Njigba to Score on SB Sunday - Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime TD Scorer (-120)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been incredibly consistent this season. The Seahawks wide receiver caught touchdown passes in both the Divisional Round and NFC Championship Game and is QB Sam Darnold’s most trusted target. Back the All-Pro wideout to find the end zone tonight.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 2: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime TD Scorer @ -120 with theScore Bet

Stick With Streaking Seahawks - Seahawks -4.5 (-110)

Heading into the Big Game against the Patriots, the Seahawks haven’t lost since November 16th. They’ve also covered the spread in each of their last four games by an average margin of 12 points. The Patriots may finally get found out coming up against a complete opponent.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 3: Seahawks -4.5 @ -110 with theScore Bet

Expert theScore Bet Super Bowl Fades

Kenneth Walker III Under 18.5 Rushing Attempts (-125)

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III has run the ball 19 times in back-to-back games. He’s going to be an important part of the offense once again and should continue to get plenty of carries with Zach Charbonnet out. I’d stay away from this one, especially at -125 odds.

theScore Bet Promo Code T&Cs