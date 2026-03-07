theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Warriors vs Thunder NBA

theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS sets you up to make the most of the Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. Both teams meet on March 7 at 8:30 PM ET, in a Western Conference clash that promises fast-paced action, clutch performances, and a battle that could shape the postseason picture.

theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS

theScore Bonus Code Verified: 3/7/2026

Claim the theScore Bet promo code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US

How to Use theScore Bet Promo Code

Use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and score up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets if your first wager doesn’t hit. It’s your built-in safety net—keeping you in the game and giving you a second shot at victory.

How to claim your bonus:

Download & Register – Get the app in your eligible state and set up your account in minutes. Enter GOALNEWS – Apply the code during signup to secure the offer. Verify & Deposit – Confirm your account and add at least $10. Place Your First Bet – Wager $10–$1,000 on spreads, totals, props, or more. Bet Protection – If your first bet misses, your stake is refunded as Bonus Bets (up to $1,000).

Eligibility: Must be 21+ and located in a legal betting state. Bet responsibly and enjoy the thrill of the game.

NB: Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

Legal theScore Bet states - AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA

theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NBA

Load up your account with theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and unlock up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets for tonight’s NBA marquee showdown. Whether you’re backing spreads, chasing totals, or diving into player props, your first wager comes with built-in protection—giving you the confidence to play bold and the cushion to bounce back.

Warriors vs Thunder, Mar 7, 8:30 PM ET

The Golden State Warriors visit the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the betting market heavily favors the Western Conference leaders. Oklahoma City enters the matchup with a 49–15 record and a dominant 25–6 home mark, while Golden State sits around 32–30 and battling for playoff positioning in the West.

The matchup features MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages over 31 points per game and anchors one of the league’s most efficient offenses. Oklahoma City’s defense has also been elite, allowing just 107.8 points per game, which could pose problems for a Warriors offense that has dealt with injuries and inconsistent scoring.

For Golden State, with superstar Stephen Curry out, the spotlight remains on veteran playmaker Draymond Green to keep the game competitive against the league’s top seed. From a betting perspective, the Thunder to cover is a solid given that the Warriors are short on their key shooter, and Oklahoma City’s depth and fast-paced offense are set to deliver. Player prop bettors may look toward Gilgeous-Alexander’s points line around 29.5, as he continues to lead the Thunder’s high-powered attack in marquee matchups.

theScore Bet Promo Code Full T&C’s