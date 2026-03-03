theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Thunder vs Bulls NBA

The Oklahoma City Thunder travel to face the Chicago Bulls in a cross-conference matchup tonight at the United Center. Tipoff is set for 8:00 PM ET, and you can jump in on the action and get big rewards as theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS unlocks up to $1000 in bonuses for new users.

theScore Bonus Code Verified: 3/3/2026

Claim the theScore Bet promo code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US

How to Unlock $1000 in Bonus Bets with GOALNEWS

Boost your game-day action with the theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS, unlocking the chance to earn up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets.

Download & Register – Access the app in your state through the secure link and set up your new account. Enter the Code – Input GOALNEWS during sign-up to activate the special promotion. Verify & Deposit – Complete account verification and fund your account with at least $10. Make a Qualifying Bet – Place a wager between $10 and $1,000 on any eligible sports market. Bet & Get Protection – If your first bet loses, you’ll receive your stake back as Bonus Bets, giving you another opportunity to turn things around.

NB: Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

Legal theScore Bet states - AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA

Using your theScore bonus code

NBA—Oklahoma City Thunder vs Chicago Bulls, Mar 3, 8:00 PM ET

The Thunder enter this one as heavy favorites, with moneyline odds around OKC -455 vs. CHI +350 on theScore Bet — implying a dominant expected performance from Oklahoma City. The Thunder are a -10.5 on the spread at -110 while the Total sits at 222.5, signaling a high-scoring game.

Oklahoma City (47-15) has been one of the league’s best teams all season, riding strong offensive and defensive efficiency — tops in many analytic models — and has won convincingly in recent games, including a solid win over Dallas where Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 as part of a deep Thunder effort although he is out for this game along with Isaiah Hartenstein and Jalen Williams.

Chicago (25-36) has shown flashes, snapping an ugly losing streak with a big win over Milwaukee thanks to a Josh Giddey triple-double, but overall the Bulls remain inconsisten­t and clearly underdogs.

Trends also tilt toward Oklahoma City; the Thunder have been dominant against the Bulls historically (OKC with multiple straight wins and ATS successes). With those odds, the smart money leans Thunder on the moneyline.

More on the theScore bonus code