theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Knicks vs Lakers NBA Sunday

the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers collide on March 8 at 2:30 PM ET, in a marquee showdown that blends history, star power, and playoff urgency.

How to Use theScore Bet Promo Code

Use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and unlock up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets if your first wager doesn’t land. It’s your built-in safety net—keeping you in the game and giving you a second chance at victory.

How to claim your bonus:

Download & Register – Grab the app in your eligible state and set up your account in minutes.

– Grab the app in your eligible state and set up your account in minutes. Enter GOALNEWS – Apply the code during signup to secure the offer.

– Apply the code during signup to secure the offer. Verify & Deposit – Confirm your account and add at least $10.

– Confirm your account and add at least $10. Place Your First Bet – Wager $10–$1,000 on spreads, totals, props, or more.

– Wager $10–$1,000 on spreads, totals, props, or more. Bet Protection – If your first bet misses, your stake is refunded as Bonus Bets (up to $1,000).

Eligibility: Must be 21+ and located in a legal betting state. Bet responsibly and enjoy the thrill of the game.

NB: Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

Legal theScore Bet states - AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA

theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NBA

Enter promo code GOALNEWS and unlock up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets for tonight’s NBA showdown. Whether you’re riding spreads, chasing totals, or backing player props, your first wager comes with built-in protection—giving you the freedom to bet boldly and the confidence to bounce back if it doesn’t hit.

Knicks vs Lakers, Mar 8, 2:30 PM

The New York Knicks travel to Crypto.com Arena to face the Los Angeles Lakers, in a marquee interconference matchup between two playoff-caliber teams. New York enters the game around 41–22, while Los Angeles sits near 37–24, setting up a clash between two teams trending toward the postseason.

Early betting markets have the Knicks as slight favorites, with the total projected near 228.5 points reflecting New York’s stronger overall record but still respecting the Lakers’ home-court edge.

New York’s success has been driven by the all-around production of Jalen Brunson and the two-way impact of OG Anunoby, while Karl-Anthony Towns continues to provide scoring and rebounding in the frontcourt. The Knicks have been particularly strong defensively and have won five of their last six road games, giving them confidence heading into the City of Angels.

The Lakers counter with superstar LeBron James alongside guard Austin Reaves, with the offense relying heavily on transition scoring and perimeter shooting. Los Angeles has been in solid form recently, winning several key games during a home stretch.

From a betting perspective, the Knicks’ defensive efficiency and strong road record make the spread appealing, while the under could draw interest given both teams’ recent trend toward lower-scoring games. Player prop bettors may also target Brunson’s scoring line or LeBron’s points-plus-assists in what should be a competitive, nationally-featured matchup.

