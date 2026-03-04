theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Hawks vs Bucks NBA

Take advantage of the theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS to lock in up to $1000 in bonus bets as the Hawks travel to Milwaukee for a pivotal Eastern Conference showdown against the Bucks on March 4 at 9:30 PM ET.

theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS

theScore Bonus Code Verified: 3/4/2026

Claim the theScore Bet promo code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US

How to Use theScore Bet Promo Code

Turn tonight’s action into a high-stakes opportunity with the theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS — your ticket to up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets if your first play doesn’t hit. It’s a built-in safety net designed to keep you in the game and give you a second shot at a win.

Download & Register – Grab the app in your eligible state and create your new account in just a few minutes. Enter GOALNEWS – Lock in the offer by entering the code during signup. Verify & Deposit – Complete verification and fund your account with at least $10 to activate the promotion. Place Your First Bet – Wager anywhere from $10 to $1,000 on any eligible market — spreads, totals, player props, or more. Get Bet Protection – If your first bet falls short, you’ll get your stake back in Bonus Bets (up to $1,000), giving you another chance to flip the script. Must be 21+ and physically located in a legal betting state. Bet smart and enjoy the action.

NB: Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

Legal theScore Bet states - AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA

theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NBA

With $1000 in your back pocket thanks to theScore Bet promo code offer, you’re set up well for tonight’s NBA action. Our basketball expert is here, identifying some valuable options for our readers and their bonus bets.

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks, Mar 4, 9:30 PM ET

The Hawks and Bucks renew hostilities tonight in a tightly contested Eastern Conference battle at Fiserv Forum. theScore Bet lines have the Bucks as favorites on the moneyline at -114, while the Hawks are priced at +100. The Over/Under is set at 232.5, which signifies that this is expected to be a relatively high-scoring game.

Atlanta enters the matchup riding solid offensive momentum — the team put up 135 points in a decisive win over Portland, powered by Onyeka Okongwu’s 25 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in their last outing. They’ve balanced scoring with improved depth, and their .500 (31-31) record reflects competitive play over recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee (26-34) has grappled with inconsistency, highlighted by a 108–81 loss to Boston despite Giannis Antetokounmpo logging 19 points and 11 rebounds in his return from a 15-game absence.

Historically in this series, both teams have traded wins — in their most recent meeting, the Bucks narrowly defeated Atlanta 127–121 with Giannis notching a triple-double (26/12/10) and Trae Young leading the Hawks with 28 points and 13 assists. Expect a high-tempo game that tests both defenses, with Milwaukee aiming to protect home court and Atlanta leveraging recent offensive efficiency.

theScore Bet Promo Code Full T&C’s