theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $100 for Seahawks vs Patriots Super Bowl 2026

Early Super Bowl odds list the Seattle Seahawks as 4.5-point favorites against the New England Patriots. Both teams went 14-3 in the regular season, but the Seahawks played a much more challenging schedule and are viewed as a more complete outfit.

By betting on SBLX: Seahawks vs Patriots, you can score $100 in bonuses by using theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS. After you use the promo code, just deposit and bet $10+ on an eligible market for $100 in bonus bets if your first bet wins.

Claiming theScore Bet Super Bowl Promo Code

Get started and use theScore Bet promo code for a chance at $100 in bonus bets by following the steps below:

First-time theScore Bet users in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, or WV may claim this promotion

Tap the link to go to theScore Bet’s website Download the app on your mobile device/scan the QR code Then, sign up at theScore Bet using the promo code GOALNEWS After depositing $10+, find an eligible market to stake $10+ on If you win your first wager, you’ll get five $20 bonus bets ($100 total) You’ll have one week to use the bets, and you may not withdraw them for cash

Super Bowl Betting with theScore Bet Promo Code

On February 8th, the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will clash in the NFL season finale. The Championship Game kicks off at 6:30pm EST from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. The Seahawks’ first and only title was 12 years ago, while the Pats have won six.

Moneyline: Seahawks -230, Patriots +195

Spread: Seahawks -4.5 (-115)

Total: O/U 45.5 (-110)

Super Bowl MVP:

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold (+115)

Patriots QB Drake Maye (+250)

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+550)

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (+750)

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (+3000)

Expert theScore Bet Super Bowl Betting - Seahawks vs Patriots

Don’t miss some of the standout early bets on the Big Game at theScore Bet. Odds could change a fair bit from now until February 8th, and you’ll want to make sure you lock in good prices.

Seahawks Scoring in Bunches - Seahawks Over 25.5 Points (-115)

In two playoff games, the Seattle Seahawks dropped 41 points on the San Francisco 49ers and scored 31 points against the Los Angeles Rams. This season, the Seahawks have averaged 29.2 points per game, and there’s a good chance they score more than 25 against the Patriots.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 1: Seahawks Over 25.5 Points @ -115 with theScore Bet

Smith-Njigba to Star in SBLX - Jaxon Smith-Njigba 10+ Receptions (+360)

In the first half of the NFC Championship Game alone, Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught seven passes for 115 yards. He’s Sam Darnold’s favorite target, and I think he’s got a decent shot to catch 10+ passes here. Throw a few bucks on this one.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 2: Jaxon Smith-Njigba 10+ Receptions @ +360 with theScore Bet

Expect Plenty of Passes from Maye - Drake Maye Over 30.5 Passing Attempts (-110)

Patriots QB Drake Maye has thrown an average of 35.3 passes per game in their three losses this season. Unlike the last two snowy playoff games, the conditions should be excellent in Santa Clara. That and potentially playing catch-up should lead to plenty of passing attempts.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 3: Drake Maye Over 30.5 Passing Attempts @ -110 with theScore Bet

Expert theScore Bet Super Bowl Fades

George Holani Over 10.5 Rushing Yards (-105)

The only time Seahawks backup running back George Holani has totaled over 10.5 yards this season is in a pair of blowouts. Don’t expect a blowout, as Kenneth Walker III should receive the overwhelming majority of Seattle’s carries against the Patriots.

theScore Bet Promo Code T&Cs