theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $100 in Bonuses for EPL, NBA & NHL

Two promoted sides face off today at 3:00pm EST in the English Premier League as Sunderland host Burnley. While Sunderland have found success this season, and sit in 11th place, 19th-placed Burnley are ten points from safety and firmly in the relegation zone.

theScore Bet Promo Code Verified: 2/2/2026

Deposit and wager $10+ on the game after using theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS, and grab $100 in bonuses if your bet wins. Also, in a 7:30pm EST NBA game, the Timberwolves take on the Grizzlies. In the NHL, the Red Wings and Avalanche meet at 9:00pm EST.

Claim the theScore Bet promo code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US

Using theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS

Once you read our guide, you’ll be able to seamlessly claim theScore Bet promo code for a chance at $100 in bonus bets. :

Current offer is open to new players in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV

To go to theScoreBet’s website, access the link here Scan the QR code with your mobile device to download the app Then, create an account while using the promo code GOALNEWS in the process Deposit at least $10 and stake that amount or more on an eligible wager If your first bet wins, theScore Bet will send you five $20 bonus bets These bets will expire after seven days and have no cash value

Playing your theScore Bet promo code $100 bonus:

Premier League - Sunderland vs Burnley - 2/2 3:00 PM EST

Sunderland (-133) remain the only team in the Premier League without a home defeat this season. That will give them confidence ahead of this 3:00pm EST match against Burnley (+400) on USA Network.

Burnley are winless in their previous 14 Premier League matches but have managed draws against Tottenham, Liverpool, and Manchester United in their last three games. With Sunderland’s midfield metronome, Granit Xhaka out, Burnley have a chance to win.

It is undeniably impressive that Burnley have been on the scoresheet three games in a row against high-quality opposition. In Sunderland’s first game without Xhaka, two Saturdays ago, they lost 3-1 away to West Ham. I expect both teams to get on the scoresheet today (+105).

Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey (+120 anytime goalscorer) has found the net in back-to-back matches.

NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies - 2/2 7:30 PM EST

Looking to break a six-game losing streak, the Memphis Grizzlies host the Minnesota Timberwolves (-7.5) for the second time in three days (Peacock). On Saturday, the Timberwolves, who have covered the spread in four straight games, picked up a 131-114 win.

However, Minnesota’s leading scorer, Anthony Edwards, could miss this game with back spasms. That would likely lead to more time for Donte DiVincenzo (O/U 14.5 points).

Hyland has averaged 6.7 points per game this season, but that’s risen to 12.4 PPG in the last five games Edwards has missed. Ja Morant remains out for the Grizzlies, who will also be without Santi Aldama and potentially Jaren Jackson Jr.

Bet on the Timberwolves -7.5 (-115), as Memphis is free-falling.

NHL - Detroit Red Wings vs Colorado Avalanche - 2/2 9:00 PM EST

The Detroit Red Wings (+170) and Colorado Avalanche (-208) also met on Saturday, as the visiting Avalanche shut out the Red Wings, 5-0. Tonight’s game is at Ball Arena in Denver and will be streaming on ESPN+.

Detroit has been struggling without defenseman Simon Edvinsson, as the Red Wings are 1-4 since he went on injured reserve. Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (O/U 1.5 points @ -150) took full advantage and scored two goals in Saturday’s game.

MacKinnon, who leads the NHL in scoring, will have to continue to carry the Avalanche’s offense with Martin Necas likely out. My favorite bet here is MacKinnon to score and the Avalanche to win at +105 SGP odds.

More info on theScore Bet Promo Code