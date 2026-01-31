theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $100 in Bonuses for EPL, Mavs vs Rockets & NHL

theScore Bet Promo Code Verified: 1/31/2026

Premier League - Liverpool vs Newcastle - 1/31 3:00 PM EST

Liverpool (-130) are hoping center back Ibrahima Konate returns for today’s game against Newcastle (+320) at Anfield (NBC). Already missing three other defenders, Liverpool will have to trot out a makeshift backline regardless.

Dominik Szoboszlai (-115: 1+ shot on target) should line up at right back, and he’s managed a shot on target in five straight games.

The hosts haven’t won any of their previous five EPL games, but Liverpool destroyed Qarabag 6-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday. Mo Salah (+115 to score) scored midweek and has found the net ten times in the EPL against Newcastle.

Newcastle picked up a 1-1 draw at PSG on Wednesday, but have failed to score in their last two EPL games. In last weekend’s loss against Aston Villa, Newcastle went scoreless despite generating 2.3 expected goals.

Eventually, the Magpies will stop underperforming their xG numbers, and they have a chance to extend shorthanded Liverpool’s winless EPL run. Bet on Newcastle to win or draw (-105).

NBA - Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets - 1/31 8:30 PM EST

Two of the NBA’s three Texas teams meet at Toyota Center as the Dallas Mavericks head on the road to face the Houston Rockets (-11.5). Tonight’s game will air live on ABC and ESPN.

Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg is coming off a 49-point performance in a loss to the Hornets, the most ever by a teenager.

However, Flagg has gone over his point total, O/U 20.5 tonight, in only four of his previous ten games. Still, he has gone over his rebounds + assists prop, O/U 9.5 tonight, in each of the previous three games.

While the Rockets have been inconsistent recently, the under has hit in eight of their last nine games. Under points 220.5 (-110) is my favorite bet tonight.

NHL - Minnesota Wild vs Edmonton Oilers - 1/31 10:00 PM EST

In a battle of two of the Western Conference’s best teams, the Edmonton Oilers (-135) host the Minnesota Wild (+115) at 10:00pm EST (ESPN+). Edmonton brings a three-game winning streak into tonight’s matchup, but is 0-2 against Minnesota this season.

With just three wins in their previous seven road games, the Wild are not as formidable without injured defenseman Jonas Brodin. Expect the Oilers to extend their winning streak tonight and get their first win over the Wild this season.

