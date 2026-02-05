theScore Bet Super Bowl Promo Code: Get $1000 for Seahawks vs Patriots SB LX

theScore Bet Promo Code for Super Bowl 2026

We’re only a few days away from Super Bowl LX, which features the Seattle Seahawks (-4.5) against the New England Patriots. As the anticipation continues to build, we’ll preview some of the best theScore Bet Super Bowl picks you can make ahead of the game.

theScore Bet Promo Code Verified: 2/5/2026

Sign up with theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and receive your stake back, up to $1000 in bonus bets, if your first bet, which could be on Seahawks vs Patriots, doesn’t win. You’ll receive the bonus as five equal-value bets.

Claiming theScore Bet Super Bowl Promo Code

If you don’t already have an account, find out how to use theScore Bet promo code to get up to $1000 in bonuses:

New users located in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, and VA may use this promotional offer

Register at theScore Bet by clicking the link here and downloading the app While you make an account, use the promo code GOALNEWS Deposit an amount you’re comfortable wagering and place your first bet You’ll get a First Bet Reset in bonus bets if your first bet loses The bets will be worth your original stake and split into five equal units You may not withdraw the bets for cash, and they are valid for seven days

Super Bowl Betting with theScore Bet Promo Code

With the Vince Lombardi trophy hanging in the balance, the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots clash at 6:30pm EST on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA (NBC). The Patriots will look to win the title by ending the Seahawks’ nine-game winning streak.

Moneyline: Seahawks -230, Patriots +195

Seahawks -230, Patriots +195 Spread: Seahawks -4.5 (-110)

Seahawks -4.5 (-110) Total: O/U 45.5 (-110)

Super Bowl MVP with theScore Bet

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold (+115)

Patriots QB Drake Maye (+250)

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+500)

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (+800)

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (+3000)

Expert theScore Bet Super Bowl Betting - Seahawks vs Patriots

The following bets are three positive money opportunities we’ve identified as a few of the best offerings at theScore Bet. The Big Game is quickly approaching, so it’s best to lock in your bets soon.

Field Goal First - New England Patriots Method of First Score: Field Goal (+100)

No team has scored a touchdown on its opening drive against the Seattle Seahawks since Week 1 of the regular season. The last seven teams the Seahawks have faced have also scored their first points with a field goal. I don’t expect the Patriots to be an exception.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 1: New England Patriots Method of First Score: Field Goal @ +100 with theScore Bet

DeMarcus - DeMarcus Lawrence Over 0.5 Sacks (+120)

Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has stepped up in the playoffs, with sacks in back-to-back games. The Patriots' offensive line has allowed QB Drake Maye to be sacked five times in all three of their playoff games. Throw a few bucks on Lawrence to take down Maye.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 2: DeMarcus Lawrence Over 0.5 Sacks @ +120 with theScore Bet

Drake to Dance Into the End Zone - New England Patriots First Touchdown Scorer: Drake Maye (+700)

Speaking of Drake Maye, he scored the only touchdown of the Patriots’ AFC Championship victory over the Broncos on a scramble. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him run in the red zone on scrambles or on designed plays here. He’s averaged eight rush attempts in the playoffs after all.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 3: New England Patriots First Touchdown Scorer: Drake Maye @ +700 with theScore Bet

Expert theScore Bet Super Bowl Fades

Stefon Diggs 5+ Receptions (-125)

Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs has managed five receptions or more in only one of his last four games. He hasn’t even been targeted by Maye more than six times in any playoff game. So, I’d recommend staying away from Diggs to catch five passes in his first SB appearance.

