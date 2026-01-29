theScore Bet Promo Code: Get $100 for Seahawks vs Patriots Super Bowl 60

Currently on a nine-game winning streak, Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks (-4.5) take on Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX on February 8th. In their first SB appearance for 11 years, the Seahawks are favored over the Patriots.

theScore Bet Promo Code for the Super Bowl

theScore Bet Promo Code Verified: 1/29/2026

New theScore Bet users can get $100 in bonus bets by participating in theScore Bet Seahawks vs Patriots betting. Use theScoreBet promo code GOALNEWS, deposit $10+, and stake $10+ on an eligible market. If your bet wins, you’ll get five $20 bonus bets.

Claim the theScore Bet promo code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US

Claiming theScore Bet Super Bowl Promo Code

To start claiming theScore Bet promo code and a potential $100 in bonuses, follow our guide:

Any new theScore Bet user in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, or WV who is 21+ qualifies

Access this link to theScore Bet’s website Then, download the mobile app or scan the QR code if on a desktop/laptop Sign up for an account and enter the promo code GOALNEWS Deposit $10+ and stake $10+ on an eligible sports market If your first bet is victorious, theScore Bet will send you five $20 bonus bets The bets, which total $100, cannot be redeemed for real money Any winnings from the bets are yours, but be aware that the bonus expires after one week

Super Bowl Betting with theScore Bet Promo Code

The Big Game kicks off at 6:30pm EST on February 8th on NBC. This is the second SB meeting between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. In 2015, the Patriots came away with a 28-24 win, capped by a classic goal-line stand to end the game.

Moneyline: Seahawks -225, Patriots +190

Spread: Seahawks -4.5 (-110)

Total: 45.5 (O -115, U -105)

Super Bowl MVP:

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold (+115)

Patriots QB Drake Maye (+250)

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+550)

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (+750)

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (+3000)

Expert theScore Bet Super Bowl Betting - Seahawks vs Patriots

There are some excellent early theScore Bet Seahawks vs Patriots betting picks. To lock in these prices on the following markets, which could fluctuate over the next week, act fast.

Pass More Effective Against Patriots - Sam Darnold Over 19.5 Passing Completions (-125)

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold completed 25 of 36 passes in the 31-27 win over the Rams in the NFC Championship Game. Darnold has now completed 20+ passes in five of his last seven games, and he should do so again here, as the Patriots are effective against the run.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 1: Sam Darnold Over 19.5 Passing Completions @ -125 with theScore Bet

Kupp’s Experience is Key - Cooper Kupp 50+ Receiving Yards (+250)

Cooper Kupp has been crucial in the playoffs for the Seahawks, averaging 49 receiving yards per game. The former SB MVP caught eight passes for 92 yards and two scores in this game four years ago, and his experience could be key here. Throw a few dollars on this one.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 2: Cooper Kupp 50+ Receiving Yards @ +250 with theScore Bet

Darnold to Silence Doubters - Sam Darnold: MVP (+115)

The quarterback of the winning team has won MVP in 12 of the previous 16 Big Games. The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites, and Darnold has been excellent in the playoffs thus far. This may be one of the best bets on the odds board, as Darnold is looking confident.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 3: Sam Darnold: MVP @ -125 with theScore Bet

Expert theScore Bet Super Bowl Fades

Hunter Henry 40+ Receiving Yards (-110)

Coming up against two excellent pass defenses in a row, Patriots tight end Hunter Henry caught just three passes for 17 yards combined against the Broncos and Texans. The Seahawks have one of the best defenses in the league, so I’m not at all confident in Henry here.

theScore Bet Promo Code T&Cs