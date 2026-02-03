theScore Bet Super Bowl Promo Code: Get $100 for Seahawks vs Patriots

theScore Bet Super Bowl Promo Code

In a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, the Seattle Seahawks (-4.5) take on the New England Patriots in SB LX. The Patriots won that matchup 11 years ago, but a whole lot has changed since then. Seattle knocked out an explosive LA Rams team in the NFC title game and is battle-tested.

theScore Bet Promo Code Verified: 2/3/2026

New theScore Bet users should sign up using theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS. Then, fund your account with $10+ and place your first eligible $10+ bet on Seahawks vs Patriots. If your bet wins, you’ll get five $20 bonus bets for a total of $100.

Claiming theScore Bet Super Bowl Promo Code

Using theScore Bet promo code for an opportunity to get $100 in bonuses is as simple as following the directions below:

Promotion applies to first-time theScore Bet users in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, or WV

Access the link here to go to theScore Bet’s website Then, create an account and use the promo code GOALNEWS Make your first deposit, which has to be $10+ to qualify for the promo Stake $10+ on an eligible market and get $100 in bonuses if your bet wins The bonus will be split into five $20 bets. Bets expire after one week. You may not redeem the bets for cash value

Super Bowl Betting with theScore Bet Promo Code

With the NFL title on the line, the Seattle Seahawks meet the New England Patriots this Sunday at 6:30pm EST. The game, from Santa Clara, CA’s Levi’s Stadium, will be broadcast live on NBC. This is the Pats’ first SB appearance since 2019 and the Seahawks first since 2015.

Moneyline: Seahawks -230, Patriots +195

Seahawks -230, Patriots +195 Spread: Seahawks -4.5 (-110)

Seahawks -4.5 (-110) Total: O/U 45.5 (-110)

Super Bowl MVP

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold (+115)

Patriots QB Drake Maye (+250)

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+550)

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (+750)

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (+3000)

Expert theScore Bet Super Bowl Betting - Seahawks vs Patriots

Here are three recommended plus-money bets you can currently get on the Big Game at theScore Bet. With five days still left to go before SB LX, odds are certainly subject to change.

Rhamondre Under the Radar - Most Rushing Yards: Rhamondre Stevenson (+250)

These are great odds for Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who led both the AFC Championship Game and Divisional Round in rushing yards. Stevenson has managed back-to-back 70-yard rushing games. A similar performance could lead this bet to cash.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 1: Most Rushing Yards: Rhamondre Stevenson @ +250 with theScore Bet

No Need for Darnold to Take Risks - Sam Darnold Under 0.5 Interceptions (+100)

Through two playoff games, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has thrown four touchdowns compared to no interceptions. He’s been intentional about protecting the ball, and the Patriots rank in the middle of the pack in the NFL, with 0.8 defensive interceptions per game.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 2: Sam Darnold Under 0.5 Interceptions @ +100 with theScore Bet

Cash in on Kayshon - Kayshon Boutte Over 2.5 Receptions (+115)

Before a snow-impacted AFC Championship Game, Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte had three receptions against the Texans and four against the Chargers. With defenses honing in on Stefon Diggs, Boutte should catch a few passes against the Seahawks.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 3: Kayshon Boutte Over 2.5 Receptions @ +115 with theScore Bet

Expert theScore Bet Super Bowl Fades

Drake Maye: Longest Pass Completion 35+ Yards (-105)

Matthew Stafford has been one of the only quarterbacks to find success against the Seahawks this season. Patriots QB Drake Maye hasn’t thrown a completion of 35+ yards in back-to-back games, and Stafford’s the only QB to do it against the Seahawks in the last 10 games.

theScore Bet Promo Code T&Cs