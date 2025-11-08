Texas A&M vs Missouri Predictions - College Football Picks & Odds

Today, #3 Texas A&M will put its unbeaten record on the line on the road at #19 Missouri. Missouri will be missing starting QB Beau Pribula, and freshman Matt Zollers should start in his place. So, it’s tempting to lay the points on Texas A&M (-7).

Texas A&M vs Missouri Predictions

Marcel Reed Over 0.5 Interceptions @ +110 with bet365

Under 47.5 Points @ -110 with bet365

Texas A&M -7 @ -105 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Texas A&M vs Missouri Odds

Spread: Texas A&M -7 (-105)

Texas A&M -7 (-105) Moneyline: Texas A&M (-270), Missouri (+220)

Texas A&M (-270), Missouri (+220) Total: O/U 47.5 (-110)

Texas A&M vs Missouri Picks

Tigers Can Rattle Reed - Marcel Reed Over 0.5 Interceptions (+110)

Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed has done a little bit of everything this season. He’s managed a rushing touchdown in four straight games and has thrown 17 TD passes compared to six interceptions.

However, Reed threw two picks against LSU last time out, and Missouri is another team with an excellent pass defense. The Tigers also effectively get to opposing QBs, averaging 3.1 sacks per game. They should be able to put some pressure on Reed and force him into a mistake or two.

Reed has thrown an interception in five of his last six games. While Texas A&M should have an advantage, it’s not hard to see Reed getting picked off at least once today. Bet on Reed to throw at least one interception at +110 odds.

Texas A&M vs Missouri Prediction 1: Marcel Reed Over 0.5 Interceptions @ +110 with bet365

Tough for Tigers to Score - Under 47.5 Points (-110)

Missouri managed to score just ten points in its last outing, a seven-point loss to Vanderbilt on the road on October 25th. That day, the Tigers lost starting quarterback Beau Pribula to an ankle injury, which means that freshman QB Matt Zollers will make his first career start here.

Zollers looked solid in the second half against Vanderbilt, but Texas A&M has a much better pass defense. As a result, I don’t expect Missouri to have much success offensively today. The under is 4-0 in Missouri’s last four games, regardless, and the Tigers are great defensively.

Missouri has only given up more than 20 points twice this season, and Texas A&M is going to have to work for its scores today. The Aggies have scored 40+ points in back-to-back games, but I don’t expect that to be the case today. Take under 47.5 points (-110).

Texas A&M vs Missouri Prediction 2: Under 47.5 Points @ -110 with bet365

Another Big Day for A&M - Texas A&M -7 (-105)

Texas A&M destroyed LSU by 24 points in a night game at Tiger Stadium a couple of weeks back. It was a statement win for the Aggies, who have also beaten Notre Dame on the road this season. Texas A&M is not going to be intimidated by playing another ranked opponent today.

It should make a big difference that Missouri is missing its starting quarterback, Pribula, today. The Aggies lead the nation in sacks per game, and if they can put a lot of pressure on Zollers, this one could end up getting ugly.

Missouri hasn’t covered in any of its last three home games, while the Aggies are 2-1 ATS on the season. Back Marcel Reed and the Aggies to get the job done and cover here.

Texas A&M vs Missouri Prediction 3: Texas A&M -7 @ -105 with bet365

Texas A&M vs Missouri Start Time

Start Time: 3:30pm ET

3:30pm ET Location: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium Address: 600 E. Stadium Blvd, Columbia, MO 65211

600 E. Stadium Blvd, Columbia, MO 65211 TV & Streaming: ABC, Fubo

Texas A&M has already defeated Notre Dame and LSU on the road this season and would improve to 9-0 with a victory over Missouri today. Missouri played Alabama close at h