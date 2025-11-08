bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $1000 in Bonus Bets for EPL & College Football

Use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET for Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at 3 pm ET and Missouri vs Texas A&M at 3:30 pm ET.

Chelsea looks to notch an easy three points against the last-place Wolves. In college football, Texas A&M aims to keep its unbeaten record intact on the road against Missouri.

Chelsea steps onto the pitch today as massive favorites against the Wolverhampton Wanderers. This should (key word: should) be an easy layup for the Blues, as the Wolves own EPL’s worst goal differential (-15).

The odds are a bit more than I’d like to wager, but I’ll take a crack at Chelsea paired together with the total landing within 2-4 goals (+120). I have no doubt they’ll find the back of the net today, but I certainly cannot say the same about the Wolves.

Let’s take our last lap to the goal scorers market, where João Pedro (+100) to end this scoring drought. I also like Liam Delap (-138) and Marc Guiu (-138) to score/assist, and if all guys can come through, that would be the absolute trifecta.

Now, we move to the gridiron for this SEC showdown between Texas A&M and Missouri. The Aggies are 6.5-point favorites (-110), and I will be taking them to cover the spread. Despite being tested numerous times on the road, Texas A&M has come through in big games at Notre Dame and in its last game at LSU.

Aggies QB Marcel Reed currently has the fourth-best odds (+900) to win the Heisman Trophy, and this will be his latest campaign stop here in Columbia. Two of Reed’s biggest games this season were the aforementioned road battles, so we know he’s not fazed by the outside noise.

I’ll take Reed to go over 39.5 rushing yards, just as he’s done in each of the last two games. Missouri’s defense is pretty damn good, so the Heisman-hopeful will need to get creative in how he gains yards against this stingy bunch.

You have to imagine Mizzou will do everything it can to keep Reed off the field, so taking RB Ahmad Hardy to go over 89.5 rushing yards (-115) is where I’m going. Hardy has exceeded this mark in eight of his last 10 games, and A&M did allow a huge 147-yard performance to Arkansas’s Mike Washington Jr two games ago.

