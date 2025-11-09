Steelers vs Chargers Predictions - Sunday Night Football Picks & Odds

On Sunday Night Football, the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to improve to 3-1 on the road when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers (-3). The total has gone over in each of the Chargers’ last four games, which makes over 44.5 points (-115) an interesting pick.

Steelers vs Chargers Predictions - Sunday Night Football

Justin Herbert 30+ Rushing Yards @ +146

Justin Herbert Interception: Yes @ -115

Over 44.5 Points @ -115

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Score sports bonuses at sign up with the BetMGM promo code

Or look into our experts NFL betting promo breakdown for the major sports betting sites in the US

Play with the best sports betting apps in the US when betting on sports online

Steelers vs Chargers Picks

Herbert Running for His Life

The Chargers’ offensive line simply isn’t good, which is forcing QB Justin Herbert to run more than he ever has before. LA is struggling with offensive tackle Joe Alt out, and is allowing one of the highest pressure rates in the league. That should mean Herbert has to scramble a bit today.

Last weekend, in a 27-20 win against the Tennessee Titans, Herbert picked up 57 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine attempts. That followed a 62-yard rushing performance against the Vikings.

In fact, Herbert has picked up 30+ rushing yards in three straight games and four of the Chargers’ last five. In their impressive upset win against the Colts, the Steelers managed four sacks and six pressures.

Herbert should easily clear 30 here if the Steelers’ defensive line plays like they did last Sunday.

Steelers vs Chargers Prediction 1: Justin Herbert 30+ Rushing Yards @ +146

Steelers to Step Up Pressure

Herbert is not going to run every time he feels pressure, but he may be forced into making some bad decisions today. In fact, he’s thrown an interception in six of the Chargers’ last seven games. In Week 9, the Steelers made life for Colts QB Daniel Jones a nightmare.

They scored six sacks and picked Jones off three times. Mike Tomlin’s Steelers looked like their old selves against the Colts and forced six turnovers in total. Herbert has thrown four interceptions in the Chargers’ last three games.

Don’t expect that he’ll have much time to make the right reads, given the Chargers’ deficiencies on their offensive line. Bet on Herbert to throw an interception for a fourth straight game, at -115 odds.

Steelers vs Chargers Prediction 2: Justin Herbert Interception @ -115

Hop on the Over

Pittsburgh was able to hold Indianapolis to 20 points in Week 9 on the back of forcing six turnovers. That’s not going to happen every week, and the Steelers gave up 30+ points in Weeks 7 and 8 to the Bengals and Packers, respectively.

Even with their QB facing pressure and missing some key RBs, the Chargers should be able to find some offensive success against the Steelers. Pittsburgh has also scored 28.7 points per game on the road this season and hasn’t scored fewer than 20 points since Week 2.

A 44.5 point total is quite low for two teams that have averaged over 25 points per game over their last five. Take the over here.

Steelers vs Chargers Prediction 3: Over 44.5 Points @ -115

Steelers vs Chargers Odds

Spread: Chargers -3 (-106)

Chargers -3 (-106) Moneyline: Steelers (+130), Chargers (-154)

Steelers (+130), Chargers (-154) Total: 44.5 (O -115, U -105)

Steelers vs Chargers Start Time

Start Time: 8:20pm ET

8:20pm ET Location: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Address: 1001 Stadium Dr, Inglewood, CA 90301

1001 Stadium Dr, Inglewood, CA 90301 TV & Streaming: NBC, Peacock, Fubo, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, NFL+

Heading into this Sunday Night Football game, the Steelers have allowed 30 points in two of their last three games. That’ll be music to the Chargers’ ears, who have put together back-to-back wins for the first time since September.