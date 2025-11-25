BetMGM Sign Up Guide November 2025: New Customer Steps & Bonuses

For anyone new to betting or who wishes to try a trustworthy sportsbook, BetMGM is one of the most well-known and well-liked websites in the US.

With the help of the well-known MGM Resorts brand, BetMGM integrates decades of gaming expertise into a smooth and secure online sportsbook.

Everything you need to know will be covered in this BetMGM sign-up tutorial, including how to set up your BetMGM account, get your sign-up bonus, and safely log in to begin betting.

BetMGM Sign-Up Guide November 2025

Are you prepared to use BetMGM to place your first wager? Opening a BetMGM sportsbook account is simple, safe, and quick, regardless of your level of experience with sports betting. We'll guide you through each step of the BetMGM registration below, so you can get started from any legal U.S. state in a matter of minutes.

The following are the precise procedures to register with BetMGM:

Step 1: Go to the BetMGM website or get the app.

You can use a mobile device or your desktop browser to sign up at BetMGM. You may download the BetMGM Sportsbook app on Android (Google Play) and iOS (App Store). The app is ideal for betting while on the go because it is quick, easy to use, and offers real-time sports betting.

Verify that your state of residence is one in which BetMGM is licensed and operating. During the registration process, BetMGM will ask you to activate location services and confirm your position if you're not sure.

Step 2: Click “Sign Up” at the Top Right

Seek out the "Sign Up" or "Register" button located in the top-right corner of the BetMGM sportsbook website or app. Tapping this will launch the account creation form. This step takes less than a minute and kicks off the entire process.

Step 3: Enter Your Personal Information

You’ll now be asked to input key personal details required to verify your identity:

Full name

Email address

Date of birth

Phone number

Residential address

Your Social Security number's final four digits (SSN)

This information is required by US gambling legislation for BetMGM to confirm your eligibility for legal sports betting. It also protects your account from fraud and ensures that your identity is properly verified. Why SSN? It’s used only for verification purposes and is encrypted to maintain complete data privacy.

Step 4: Create Your BetMGM Login

Next, you’ll create your login credentials, which include:

A unique username

A secure password

Questions and answers about security (used to recover accounts)

Use a combination of capital and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols to create a strong password. Steer clear of names and birthdays. Think about keeping your BetMGM login information in a safe password organizer.

Step 5: Confirm Your Location

BetMGM verifies that you are placing bets from a legal state by using geolocation technology. A plugin installation prompt can appear if you're using a browser. On a mobile device, location access has to be enabled in the settings. You may register from anywhere in the United States, but in order to place a wager, you need to be in a state where it is allowed.

Step 6: Enter the BetMGM Bonus Code

During the registration process, you’ll see a field labelled BetMGM Promo Code or “Promo Code.” Enter the code to unlock BetMGM’s latest sign-up promotion. There are 3 different offers with different bonus codes.

Get a 20% first deposit match up to $1,500 in sports bonus! (GOALMAX1500)

Get up to $1,500 back in Bonus Bets if your first bet doesn't win! (GOALMAX)

Bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets if you win! (GOALNEWSGET)

You need to do this step in order to get the welcome bonus! Please be advised that the code must be entered at the time of sign-up and cannot be applied later. Different betting sites have different sportsbook promos and codes, be sure to check.

Step 7: Accept the terms and conditions.

Before finishing the registration process, BetMGM will ask you to:

Make sure you are 21 years of age or older.

Accept the conditions and terms.

Acknowledge their responsible gambling policies.

To continue, you must check the appropriate boxes.

BetMGM provides resources to assist users in setting restrictions or self-excluding if necessary because it takes responsible gaming seriously.

Step 8: Fund Your Account and Start Sports Betting

Make your initial deposit at the cashier or banking area after registering. BetMGM offers multiple secure and fast payment options:

PayPal

Online banking

Apple Pay (iOS only)

Debit/credit cards

BetMGM Play+ prepaid card

VIP Preferred eCheck

Most deposits are processed instantly, and you’ll be able to start placing bets right away. Next Step? You’re now ready to explore BetMGM’s markets across the NBA, college basketball, MLS, La Liga, and Premier League — right from your desktop or mobile device.

Thinking about signing up with BetMGM, our experts BetMGM review has all the information you may need.

BetMGM Sign Up Review - Football Preview

Thanksgiving and football go hand in hand, and whilst Lions rookie Tate Ratledge was falsely reported asking for the day off, he and the rest of the Detroit Lions will be kicking off their 86th Thanksgiving NFL game.

NFL Thanksgiving Games

The action at Ford Field begins at 1 pm ET, where the rivalries in the NFC North are intensifying. The Bears, Lions, and Packers are all vying for the division lead, with Chicago currently in front.

The Packers are slightly ahead of the Lions due to a tie, but this game's outcome will greatly impact the divisional rankings. Both Head Coaches, Dan Campbell for the Lions and Matt LaFleur for the Packers, understand the importance of topping the division to secure a first-round playoff bye, making it a must-win for both teams.

In Dallas, excitement builds for their 58th Thanksgiving game. The Cowboys, fresh off a rivalry win over Philadelphia, are prepared to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, who find themselves in a tough patch this season.

Fans of the Chiefs, are hopeful for a turnaround to reclaim their dominance, yet with a 6-5 record and only one nail-biting win, the situation is critical.

Dak Prescott leads the hopeful Cowboys, yet the team's weak defense remains a concern. It leaves room for Mahomes and the Chiefs to potentially dominate and steal the win.

Thursday Night Football

The Cincinnati Bengals take on Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football—initially an exciting prospect—altered by injuries. With Burrow out, Flacco fills in, leaving the Bengals at a disappointing 3-8.

Setbacks for the Ravens follow Jackson's absence, yet they lead an underwhelming AFC North, necessitating a win to stay ahead. Meanwhile, the Bengals seek a change of fortune but must balance victory and draft concerns.

BetMGM Promotions

Let's examine BetMGM's sportsbook bonuses for new players in more detail now that you know how to register for an account. BetMGM Sportsbook is renowned for offering substantial incentives, and these sign-up bonuses are no exception.

New users can choose between three different bonus options, depending on their preferred sports betting style and initial bankroll. All three offers have different activation codes. Below, we talk about all three:

Here’s a quick look at what’s available:

BetMGM Bonuses Details T & C Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win! Bonus Code: GOALNEWSGET 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. The offer is available in MI, NJ, PA, and WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions. Get up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Doesn't Win! Bonus Code: GOALMAX 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA). Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions. Get a 20% First Deposit Match up to $1,500 in Sports Bonus! Bonus Code: GOALMAX1500 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA). Participants must complete the Wagering Requirements and satisfy the (10x) playthrough requirement. Deposit Match unavailable in IL, LA, OH, and VA. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions

BetMGM Welcome Bonus Steps—Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win!

The steps above have helped bettors get signed up with BetMGM, but how exactly do you claim the $150 bonus bets? A detailed tutorial on what to do after signing up with the bonus code GOALNEWSGET can be found below.

How to Get the $150 bonus bets:

Sign up a BetMGM sportsbook account using the bonus code GOALNEWSGET Deposit a minimum of $10 into your new account Place a $10+ wager on any eligible sports betting market. Odds must be -500 or longer (e.g., -110, +150, +200 all qualify) Let the bet settle If the wager wins Receive $150 in bonus bets within 24 hours of settlement If your qualifying bet loses, you are not eligible for the $150 single bonus bets Bonus bets are credited automatically—no need to claim them manually.

Bonus Rules & Details:

Bonus bets are issued as site credits and cannot be withdrawn

Must be used within 7 days of being awarded

Winnings from bonus bets are withdrawable, but the original stake is not

Bonus bets can be used on any sport, including the NBA, college basketball, the Premier League, and MLS

Example: You may put $10 on the San Francisco 49ers to beat the Los Angeles Rams with odds of +120. If the wager turns out to be a win, you will receive $150 in bonus bets within 24 hours.

BetMGM Offer Sign-Up Steps – Get up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Doesn't Win!

If you’re a higher-stakes player or simply want a bigger safety cushion, BetMGM’s first bet safety net up to $1,500 gives you a fallback if your first wager loses.

How to Claim the $1,500 First Bet Safety Net:

Sign up using the bonus code GOALMAX Deposit funds into your account. Place your first real-money wager on any eligible sports market. If your bet wins, you keep your payout as normal.

If your wager doesn't work out, BetMGM will give you your money back in bonus bets up to $1,500. This reward is only valid for your first real-money wager after registering.

Important Details:

Bonus bets are credited within 24 hours of your losing wager

Can be used on any qualifying markets (NBA, soccer, college basketball)

Bonus bets must be used within 7 days

Bonus bet value is not included in any winnings

No withdrawal of bonus bets — only winnings earned from them

Example: Place a $250 wager at -110 on the Lakers to win. BetMGM reimburses the $250 in bonus bets if they lose. If they win, no bonus is activated, and you get your payment.

BetMGM Bonus Bet Offer Steps – Get a 20% First Deposit Match up to $1,500 in Sports Bonus!

BetMGM offers a 20% first deposit match. Regardless of any amount you deposit, BetMGM will give you one-fifth in bonus bets capped at $1500. This welcome offer is advisable for high-stakes players who can deposit high amounts.

How to Claim the 20% First Deposit Match

Sign up using the bonus code GOALMAX1500 Deposit funds into your account BetMGM will credit you with bonus bets worth 20% of the deposited amount up to $1500

Important Details:

Bonus bets are credited within 24 hours of deposit

Bonus bets can be used to wager on any market

Bonus bets must be used within 7 days

Bonus bet value is not included in any winnings

You cannot withdraw the bonus. You can only use it to wager

What Makes These Offers Stand Out?

The Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if you win promotion is among the simplest sign-up incentives offered by any US sportsbook. Because the minimum qualifying wager is just $10, it's perfect for novice online sports bettors or casual gamblers. It is minimal risk with big gains. The bonus is only activated if you make a qualifying bet that wins.

In contrast, the promo that offers up to $1,500 back in bonus bets is better suited for players looking to place larger wagers. BetMGM will return up to $1,500 of your bonus bet amount if your first real money wager ends in a loss. You may start with confidence thanks to this safety net, knowing that if your initial selection doesn't work out, you'll have another shot.

Example: Bet $500 on an NBA moneyline. If it loses, you’ll get $500 back in bonus bets—no strings attached.

The third offer, which is a 20% first deposit match of up to $1500, is also a good one for high rollers who need some of their money back if their wager loses. Unfortunately, this bonus offer is available in all BetMGM states except IL, LA, OH, and WA.

Unlike some sportsbooks that impose high deposit requirements or strict rollover rules, BetMGM’s promos are transparent and player-friendly. There are no complex qualifying bets, initial wagers or hidden restrictions. For some offers, all you need to do is deposit, while for others, all you need to do is make a qualifying bet.

BetMGM Sportsbook App Sign-Up Steps

Prefer a betting app? Then the BetMGM sportsbook app is a solid choice. Signing up is quick, simple, and mobile-friendly. Whether using an iPhone or an Android device, the process is the same, but it has been streamlined for speed and ease of use.

How to Sign Up Through the BetMGM mobile App:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android). On the home screen of the app, choose "Sign Up." When asked, enter one of the BetMGM bonus codes (GOALMAX1500, GOALMAX, or GOALNEWSGET) Type in your email address, date of birth, and full name. Provide your home address and the final four digits of your Social Security number. Create a username and secure password Set up security questions for account protection Allow location access so BetMGM sportsbook can verify you're in a legal betting state Tick the boxes to confirm your age and accept the terms and conditions Tap “Create Account” to complete registration

The app download size is around 90–110 MB, depending on your device. Most users can install and register in 5 minutes.

Benefits of Signing Up for the BetMGM App

One of the most cutting-edge and intuitive mobile sportsbook apps available in the US is the BetMGM app. Here’s why millions of gamblers prefer joining up and sports betting via the app:

1. Easy Sign-Up Options

The app supports multiple fast registration methods, including:

Phone Number: Receive a code via SMS and register in under a minute

Receive a code via SMS and register in under a minute One-Click Access: Minimal information required for fast logins

Minimal information required for fast logins Social Login: For immediate access, link your Apple ID or Google ID. Password fatigue can be decreased, and the procedure can be sped up by using a social login.

2. Optimized Experience for Mobile Bettors

Designed with a simple style and easy-to-use navigation for tiny displays

With a few touches, view live odds, bet slips, and account balance.

Real-time live betting and streaming are available for Major League Soccer, the NBA, college basketball, and the Premier League.

Push alerts inform you of exclusive offers, wager results, and improvements to the odds.

Access your full bet history, deposit options, and customer support directly from the app.

For instance, you may use the app to watch an NBA game live and wager on the halftime without getting up from your chair.

The software is regularly updated for performance, security, and new features to provide you with the best sports betting experience possible, no matter where you are.

Why Sign Up With BetMGM?

Why pick BetMGM sportsbook when there are so many other legal sportsbooks in the United States? Trust, features, value, and overall experience are the key factors. BetMGM offers a potent blend of dependability, technology, and incentives, supported by MGM Resorts International, one of the most well-known brands in the world of gambling.

U.S. bettors regularly select BetMGM sportsbook over the competition for the following four compelling reasons:

1. BetMGM's Sign-Up Bonuses

One of the greatest welcome bonuses in the United States is up for grabs at BetMGM sportsbook. New customers may select from three worthwhile deals depending on the promo code they use when signing up:

Get a 20% First Deposit Match in sports bonus, up to $1,500 (GOALMAX1500).

First Bet Safety Net up to $1,500—refund if your first bet loses (GOALMAX)

Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if you win! (GOALNEWSGET)

These promotions are

Straightforward to activate

Fully transparent with terms

Designed for both casual and high-stakes bettors

BetMGM's bonuses are clear and simple to comprehend, in contrast to several books that bury bettors in wagering restrictions.

2. BetMGM are completely licensed and legal in the United States.

You are betting with a fully licensed sportsbook that complies with stringent US gambling regulations when you sign up with BetMGM. In more than 30 jurisdictions, BetMGM is licensed at the state level, including:

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Arizona

Michigan

Colorado

...and many more.

This means:

Your account is protected by U.S. law

Your funds are secure

All transactions are monitored by government regulators

You don’t have to worry about shady offshore operators or unreliable payout issues with BetMGM.

3. BetMGM Live Betting and Streaming

You may place bets in real time, even after the game has begun, with BetMGM's robust live betting interface. Whether you're placing a wager on:

NBA quarters or halftime totals

College basketball momentum shifts

Live Premier League and MLS matches

You’ll find fast-changing odds and deep markets tailored for in-play betting. Even better, BetMGM provides live streaming of select events directly through the app. That means you can watch and bet from one place—no cable or third-party login required.

Example: Place a live bet on Real Madrid while watching the match stream from your phone.

4. BetMGM's Mobile App Experience

The following factors make the BetMGM app one of the best sportsbook applications available in the US:

An interface that is clear and loads quickly

Streamlined bet slip and market selection

Biometric logins (Face ID, Touch ID, or PIN)

One-tap access to well-known leagues, including the NBA and Premier League

You’ll also receive custom alerts for:

Odds changes

Final scores

Promo boosts

Payout updates

The app is designed for quick access, high-speed sports betting, and maximum convenience—all while keeping your data secure.