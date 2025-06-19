Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid Predictions: Must-win CWC clash

Get three Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Thursday’s 6:00pm EDT Club World Cup clash

After opening losses, Seattle Sounders and Atletico Madrid face off in a critical CWC fixture. Will Atletico make light work of Seattle?

Best bets for Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid win and both teams not to score @ +120 with bet365

Over 1.5 first-half goals @ +137 with bet365

Marcos Llorente 1+ foul committed @ -150 with bet365

Atletico avenge opening-round defeat

There’s huge pressure on Atletico here as they need to win here to progress and avoid early elimination. On paper, this is the easiest game of Group B.

After the embarrassment of a 4-0 defeat on opening day, Diego Simeone will expect his side to bounce back, and it’s unlikely that they’ll have any sympathy for Seattle. Having conceded four goals, their full focus on the training ground has been on defensive duties.

This makes an Atletico clean sheet seem very likely, as sides coached by Simeone are usually solid in defence. They’ve kept a clean sheet in three of their last four victories, so they’re certainly well averse to solid defensive showings. Given that Seattle have lost their last two at home, they’ll hope that the result ends up in their favor.

Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid Bet 1:

Expect first-half entertainment

After humbling defeats on matchday one, both managers will hope to see a response from their respective sides. They likely won’t be keen to wait and will want their sides to start strongly, which could turn into an entertaining first half.

The high stakes of this match will also contribute to that, as failing to win in this game is likely to be catastrophic for one or both of these sides. These teams’ opening round games saw over 1.5 first-half goals, and both sides conceded twice before half-time.

Their weak defences could come under strain again in this match. Atletico are widely tipped to have improved a little, but their opponents will be eager to give them a tough time. Seattle outshot Botafogo 19-5 in the second half on opening day, which suggests that they’d found their feet in this tournament.

Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid Bet 2:

Llorente to overstep the mark

Not many Atletico players were praised after their match against PSG, but Marcos Llorente was an exception. He won five tackles against them on Sunday, which was comfortably the most in the game. However, there’s little value in backing him to perform tackles.

There could be some value in backing him to make a foul. Although he didn’t commit a foul against PSG, he’s typically one of Atletico’s leading tacklers. Therefore, he always comes close to making a foul. If he misjudges one tackle, the bet pays off, which makes the odds look like good value.

Llorente has made 9 fouls across his last seven appearances, giving him an average of 1.29 fouls per game. Based on the law of averages, he’s due to commit a foul here, as he didn't in the last game. Moreover, the stakes of the game increase that chance.

Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid Bet 3:

Our analysis: Form of both teams

The Club World Cup is now at the matchday two-stage, and this game has become extremely important for both teams. Given that Seattle Sounders and Atletico Madrid have lost their opening group games, the loser of this game will likely face elimination.

Seattle Sounders were unable to capitalise on home advantage against Botafogo in their opening game, as they were beaten 2-1. Playing at home again might not be an advantage because they've struggled there recently. Given how strong European sides appear, having to play against them in their last two group matches will be concerning.

Atletico Madrid were beaten 4-0 by PSG on matchday one, after which Diego Simeone complained about the financial gap between the two sides. However, now their financial situation is better in comparison to their opponents. There’s huge pressure on them to turn things around here ahead of the crucial final-day clash with Botafogo.

Probable lineups for Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid

Seattle Sounders expected lineup: Frei, A. Roldan, Kim, Ragen, Bell, C. Roldan, Vargas, Ferreira, Rusnak, Kent, Musovski

Atletico Madrid expected lineup: Oblak, Llorente, Le Normand, Gimenez, Galan, Simeone, De Paul, Gallagher, Lino, Alvarez, Sorloth