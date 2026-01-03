Seahawks vs 49ers Predictions - NFL Saturday Night Football Picks & Odds Dec 3rd

The winner of tonight’s Seattle Seahawks (-1.5) vs San Francisco 49ers game will win the NFC West and clinch the top seed in the NFC. With both offenses among the best in the league, a shootout isn’t out of the realm of possibility, and over 48.5 points sits at -105 odds.

Seahawks vs 49ers Predictions - 8:00pm EST - 1/3

George Kittle Anytime TD Scorer @ +150

Over 48.5 Points @ +105

Seahawks -1.5 @ -108

Seahawks vs 49ers Odds

Spread: Seahawks -1.5 (-108)

Seahawks (-120), 49ers (+102) Total: 48.5 (O -105, U -115)

Seahawks vs 49ers Picks

Seahawks Circled on Kittle’s Calendar - George Kittle Anytime TD Scorer (+150)

Key San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle missed the Week 17 win over the Chicago Bears with an ankle injury. General manager John Lynch gave a positive indication on Kittle’s status ahead of the season finale, though.

When available this season, Kittle has been one of the league’s best tight ends. He has caught seven touchdown passes in just 10 games, including in back-to-back appearances. When these teams met in Week 1, Kittle caught four passes for 25 yards and a touchdown.

The veteran has enjoyed playing against the Seahawks in recent seasons. In his last six games against the Seahawks, Kittle has caught eight touchdown passes, with at least one in five of those games.

There’s a good chance Brock Purdy finds Kittle in the end zone tonight as well.

Seahawks vs 49ers Prediction 1: George Kittle Anytime TD Scorer @ +150

Santa Clara Shootout - Over 48.5 Points (-105)

When these teams met in week 1, only 31 points were scored in total. However, a lot has changed since then. The Niners averaged just 20 points per game in their first eight games of the season.

In the eight games since, San Francisco has lit up the scoreboard, to the tune of 34.3 PPG. Undoubtedly, the 49ers have played some bad defenses on their six-game winning streak, but back-to-back 40-point games are undeniably impressive either way.

Over the previous three games, the Niners have also allowed close to 30 points per game, and the over went 3-0. The Seahawks have one of the league’s best defenses, but gave up 37 points to the Rams a couple of weeks back.

Impressively, the Seahawks came back from 16 points down in the fourth quarter to win that game 38-37 in overtime. It will be tough to completely contain the 49ers today, but the Seahawks can keep pace in a shootout. Take over 48.5 points (-105).

Seahawks vs 49ers Prediction 2: Over 48.5 Points @ -105

Seahawks to Soar in Season Finale - Seahawks -1.5 (-108)

While the 49ers are on a six-game winning streak, so too are the Seahawks. Seattle’s three losses this season have been by a whopping nine points combined, and they lead the NFL in average scoring margin, at +11.3 per game.

The Week 1 loss at home to the 49ers will still be fresh on the minds of the Seahawks. Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks also grabbed a win on the road at San Francisco last season.

With Niners All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams potentially out with a hamstring injury, the Seahawks’ job may get a little easier. The biggest advantage the Seahawks have here is on defense, as they’ve held 11 of their 16 opponents to 20 points or fewer this season.

I suspect the 49ers will clear that, but the Seahawks, who are 14-2 in their last 16 road games, should have no problems against a weak Niners pass defense. As long as Seahawks QB Sam Darnold can limit his mistakes, the top seed in the conference is there for the taking.

Seahawks vs 49ers Prediction 3: Seahawks -1.5 @ -108

Seahawks vs 49ers Start Time

Start Time: 8:00pm EST

8:00pm EST Location: Levi’s Stadium

Levi’s Stadium Address: 4900 Marie P DeBartolo Way, Santa Clara, CA 95054

4900 Marie P DeBartolo Way, Santa Clara, CA 95054 TV & Streaming: ESPN, Fubo, Hulu

One six-game winning streak will come to an end as the Seahawks take on the 49ers with the top seed in the NFC on the line. The Seahawks have been more impressive than the Niners this season and could clinch the NFC West if QB Sam Darnold limits his mistakes.