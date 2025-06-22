Real Madrid vs Pachuca Predictions and Betting Tips: Los Blancos on the attack

Explore our soccer expert’s Real Madrid vs Pachuca predictions and betting tips, pre Sunday’s 3:00pm EDT Club World Cup clash (06/22).

Best Picks for Real Madrid vs CF Pachuca

Spread Result - Real Madrid (-2) @ +175 with bet365

Both teams to score @ -110 with bet365

Over 3.5 goals @ +110 with bet365

Real Madrid’s tournament kickstarter

After a difficult game against Al-Hilal, where Kylian Mbappe was absent, Real Madrid need to regain their form this week. Mbappe remains a doubt, but even if the Frenchman doesn’t play, they should still have enough to see off the Mexicans. If he does come back, their chances of a big win will increase substantially.

Los Blancos have scored two or more in all but one of their last seven fixtures, and they are tipped to dominate Pachuca. They could potentially push the scoreline even higher. Their opponents have kept just three clean sheets in 19 matches, so they could be in for a tough night.

Rondon could cause problems for Alonso’s side, and Oussama Idrissi is a handful. Enough teams have scored against Real recently to prove they’re by no means untouchable.

The Spaniards aren’t invincible

Hilal, Mallorca, Barcelona, Celta Vigo and Arsenal have all found a way past Los Blancos recently - and that’s just in their last 10 matches. Defeating them will prove difficult, but that will give Jaime Lozano hope that his side can get on the scoresheet.

Although it might only be a consolation goal, Tuzos were always going to struggle to get out of Group H. They got themselves a goal against RB Salzburg in their first game, but face a much tougher opponent this time around. Add in the fact that Alonso’s backline has new members, and the Mexicans may believe they can cause damage.

Rondon has contributed 21 goals and assists in 37 games, and Idrissi has 14 in 38. With Kenedy and Real’s abundant attacking talent also in play, we could see goals at both ends.

Goals to come in North Carolina

Given everything we’ve said about attacking options and defensive frailties, fans hope to see plenty of goals here. Both defences have had their issues, and that could be good news for the neutrals. We are backing both teams to score, and a Madrid win, so over 3.5 goals is a realistic possibility.

Antonio Rudiger could make his return from injury, and that’d be a boost, but it’s Mbappe's fitness that Madrid fans will be most concerned about. If the forward makes it back, then Pachuca could be in real trouble. If not, then the Spaniards still have players who can do damage.

The experimental nature of the favourites, with new signings and a new manager, offers a way in for Pachuca. However, scoring three points is likely too ambitious.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Real Madrid faced some challenges in Miami as they were held by Al-Hilal, but the Saudis were no easy opponents. They’re unbeaten in four going into this tie, and they won three of them. They’re clear favourites for this tie, and have plenty of players who’ll be eager to make their mark.

Meanwhile, the Mexicans have been inconsistent. Pachuca have won just one of their recent competitive fixtures. They’ve only failed to score in three of their last 19 games across all competitions, and Salomon Rondon has shown signs of returning to his best form. Madrid secured a 3-0 victory when these two teams met in the Intercontinental Cup in December.

Probable Lineups for Real Madrid vs CF Pachuca

Real Madrid Expected Lineup: Courtois, Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, Fran Garcia, Tchouameni, Valverde, Bellingham, Güler, Vinicius, Mbappe

CF Pachuca Expected Lineup: Moreno, Rodriguez, Pereira, Bauermann, Gonzalez, Pedraza, Montiel, Palavecino, Dominquez, Kenedy, Rondon