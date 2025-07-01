Real Madrid vs Juventus Predictions: European powerhouses collide

Check out our soccer expert’s Real Madrid vs Juventus predictions and betting tips, prior to Tuesday’s 3:00pm EDT Club World Cup clash (07/01).

Our betting expert suggests that Los Blancos will be victorious in Miami. However, both teams will give each other a challenge.

Best bets for Real Madrid vs Juventus

Both teams to score @ -135 with BetMGM

Real Madrid Over 1.5+ 1st Half Goals @ +333 with bet365

Gonzalo Garcia as anytime goalscorer @ +130 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Check out the BetMGM bonus code to claim sports bonuses

Claim thousands in bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos

Read all about the best sports betting apps with our expert’s guide

Action at both ends

Real Madrid are the favourites in this match and with good reason. However, Juventus are capable of causing real problems. This will be their 22nd competitive meeting, and both teams have scored in six of the last seven. Though the Spaniards will be too powerful.

I Bianconeri’s defensive record at the CWC is concerning as they’ve conceded five goals against City, which gives Los Blancos more confidence. Meanwhile, Alonso’s men have conceded in two of their three in the US, so Juve will definitely find an opportunity to score. Kenan Yildiz has scored, assisted, or done both in every game so far, making him the Italians’ key player to watch.

Real were dominant against RB Salzburg as they won 3-0 last time out, but Juve are expected to pose a bigger challenge.

Real Madrid vs Juventus Bet 1: Both teams to score @ -135 with BetMGM

Los Merengues to start strong

The Spanish giants have scored five first-half goals in the tournament, finding the net at least once in all of their games. Additionally, they achieved the same feat in their final La Liga game of the 2024/25 season, which brought their total to 35 first-half goals in 38 games. They were a side that started strong under Carlo Ancelotti, and that hasn’t changed.

Meanwhile, Juve have conceded three goals in the opening half of CWC games, which will cause Igor Tudor some concern ahead of this match. They need to avoid going behind if they hope to get a good result since Real don’t tend to lose after they take the lead.

Real Madrid vs Juventus Bet 2: Real Madrid Over 1.5+ 1st Half Goals @ +333 with bet365

Garcia to score again

Although Gonzalo Garcia has only played a handful of senior games, he has burst on the scene at the CWC. The 21-year-old has made the most of his opportunities to play in Kylian Mbappe’s absence, having scored two goals and an assist in America.

The young forward has scored 25 goals for Real Madrid Castilla in 2024/25 and has already been likened to the great Raul. With Mbappe back, this game could be his last start at the competition, so he’ll want to make it count. Moreover, he’s incredibly clinical, and his teammates will create chances for him.

Even though Real’s key Frenchman is back in the XI if they progress, this match could be another chance for Garcia to shine.

Real Madrid vs Juventus Bet 3: Gonzalo Garcia as anytime goalscorer @ +130 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Real Madrid seem to be improving with each match they play under Xabi Alonso. The Spanish giants couldn’t defeat Al-Hilal on Matchday 1 but went on to put three past both Pachuca and RB Salzburg. Also, Kylian Mbappe is set to return in this fixture, which is a major boost.

Juventus have been excellent in front of goal at the Club World Cup, but their defence is concerning. Although they’ve scored 11 times in three games, they have kept just one clean sheet. Moreover, Manchester City put five past them in their last match. They’ll need to strengthen their backline if they’re to secure victory in Florida.

Probable lineups for Real Madrid vs Juventus

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Huijsen, Alexander-Arnold, Bellingham, Guler, Valverde, F. Garcia, Vinicius, G. Garcia

Juventus expected lineup: Di Gregorio, Savona, Kelly, Kalulu, Costa, Thuram, McKennie, Cambiaso, Conceicao, Kolo Muani, Yildiz