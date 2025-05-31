PSG vs Inter predictions: 3 value picks for UCL Final

Explore our soccer expert’s PSG vs Inter Milan predictions and betting tips, pre Sunday’s 3:00pm EDT Champions League Final (05/31).

Best Bets for PSG vs Inter

PSG to win @ +120 with BetMGM

Over 2.5 goals @ +100 with BetMGM

Second half as the highest scoring @ +105 with BetMGM

A French advantage

Few teams in the continent have been as thrilling to watch as Enrique’s side this season. While their defence can sometimes be vulnerable, their attacking play is truly enjoyable. They also boast a wealth of attacking options.

Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue and Goncalo Ramos are just a few of their threats, but their full-backs have contributed 14 goals between them as well. The Parisiens have grown stronger as the tournament has progressed, highlighted by their commanding win over Arsenal. Thanks to their Ligue 1 title secured weeks ago and a lighter schedule, they enter this match well-rested.

Inter can’t be written off, however. Statistically, they’re the best team in the competition - they boast 10 wins and just one defeat, and they’ve scored in 86% of their games. Their superior experience compared to their opponents might give them an edge.

PSG vs Inter Milan Bet 1: PSG to win @ +120 with BetMGM

Attacking threats all around

PSG games have consistently featured plenty of goals throughout the season. Since the start of the year, 25 of their 33 matches across all competitions have seen over 2.5 goals scored. A game of this magnitude could be tighter, but there are some genuine goal threats on the field.

Lautaro Martinez has scored eight times in his last seven UCL outings, and Dembele has been involved in 12 goals (scored or assisted) in 14 matches. Hakimi, a right-back, has directly contributed to eight for Enrique’s side. Between them, the two sides have seen 21 different goalscorers in the competition.

It’s worth noting Inter’s defensive record has been impressive. They have conceded only 11 in the tournament, and their over 2.5 goals rate is set at just 50%. However, they struggled to keep Barca quiet, and they could face similar challenges against a rampant PSG side.

PSG vs Inter Milan Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals @ +100 with BetMGM

Second half fireworks

Both teams have seen more goals scored and conceded in the second half of their games this season, both in the league and in Europe. In the Champions League, PSG games have produced 26 goals in the second half, while Inter matches have seen 20 goals after the break. For both sides, the final 15 minutes have been the busiest on the goals front.

Considering this is a final, there could be a weighing-up period for Enrique and Inzaghi, which could lead to a cagey start. However, the game is likely to open up as it progresses, with PSG biding their time at first and Nerazzurri standing firm - it’ll need a spark. Thankfully, there are plenty of players on the pitch who can offer one.

PSG vs Inter Milan Bet 3: Second half as the highest scoring @ +105 with BetMGM

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

PSG and Inter Milan meet at the Allianz Arena this weekend, but it’s the French side who arrive in higher spirits. The French giants head to Germany as recently-crowned Coupe de France winners, while their opponents narrowly missed out on the Serie A title. Simone Inzaghi will have to pick his players up after that disappointment.

In terms of form, both have been solid lately. The Italians are unbeaten in six, and they will be buoyed by their impressive win over Barcelona. Meanwhile, PSG have won five of their last six. Goals haven’t been in short supply either - the two finalists netted 14 and 15 each in that timeframe.

Probable Lineups for PSG vs Inter

PSG Expected Lineup: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Inter Expected Lineup: Sommer, Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Martinez, Thuram