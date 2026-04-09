Premier League Predictions Matchday 6

There are picks from the matches involving Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and more as we delve back into the English top-flight once again.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 6

Match Selection Odds Brentford vs Man Utd Tie +290 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Liverpool -112 Chelsea vs Brighton Chelsea -125 Newcastle vs Arsenal Arsenal +105 Everton vs West Ham Everton -125

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Prediction 1: Brentford vs Man Utd: Bees to frustrate Amorim’s men

Date: 9/27/2025

9/27/2025 Kick-off time: 7:30am ET

7:30am ET Our tip: Brentford and Man Utd - Tie @ +290 with bet365

Brentford have had a very mixed season so far, picking up results here and there but also suffering several defeats. They’ve kept progressing in the Carabao Cup, beating two fellow Premier League sides so far, but are 17th in the table with just one victory. They’ve done well at home, however, beating Aston Villa and drawing against Chelsea, so they’ll back themselves to frustrate Manchester United.

The Red Devils secured a huge victory last weekend, beating Chelsea to make it two wins from three, but they do remain inconsistent. They’ve won just one of their last 10 away games in all competitions, stretching back to last season, and have really struggled on the road. This one could turn into a cagey battle in which nobody comes out on top.

Prediction 2: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Reds keep finding a way

Date: 9/27/2025

9/27/2025 Kick-off time: 10:00am ET

10:00am ET Our tip: Liverpool - Moneyline @ -112 with bet365

Nobody has managed to beat Crystal Palace in a competitive fixture since April, stretching their unbeaten run to 17 games ahead of Liverpool’s visit. Oliver Glasner has done a fantastic job, and he’s already got one over on the Reds this season, having beaten them in the Community Shield. Backed by home advantage, the Eagles can make things very tough for the league leaders.

Meanwhile, Liverpool remain the neutrals’ favourite this season, and they just keep managing to find a way. They’ve cut it close against the likes of Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid and - most recently - Everton. Their huge win over Arsenal came by virtue of a fantastic free kick, which was all they needed - and we could see a similar story here.

Prediction 3: Chelsea vs Brighton: The Blues bounce back

Date: 9/27/2025

9/27/2025 Kick-off time: 10:00am ET

10:00am ET Our tip: Chelsea - Moneyline @ -125 with bet365

It’s not been a great couple of weeks for Chelsea and Enzo Maresca. A draw at struggling Brentford saw them drop points in the Premier League, and then they lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Being beaten by Manchester United over the weekend was a tough blow.

However, a home clash against a Brighton & Hove Albion side, who haven’t found their groove yet, is a chance to get back on track. The Seagulls have managed just one win in five league games so far this season, and have struggled on the road. It’s a big chance for the Blues to get three more points on the board.

Prediction 4: Newcastle vs Arsenal: Gunners can edge the Magpies

Date: 9/28/2025

9/28/2025 Kick-off time: 11:30am ET

11:30am ET Our tip: Arsenal - Moneyline @ +105 with bet365

Newcastle United have got off to a pretty rough start to their 2025/26 season. They’ve secured just one win in six across all competitions, and even that came against bottom-dwellers, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Their impressive form in April feels a distant memory, and Eddie Howe will be concerned as they bumble along in a mid-table position.

Arsenal, meanwhile, appear very tough to beat. Liverpool only just managed to get the better of them, but Mikel Arteta and his men are expected to mount a stronger challenge for the title this season. Their late draw with Manchester City will give them a boost, and we expect three more points for them at St. James’ Park.

Prediction 5: Everton vs West Ham: The Toffees have the upper hand

Date: 9/29/2025

9/29/2025 Kick-off time: 3:00pm ET

3:00pm ET Our tip: Everton - Moneyline @ -125 with bet365

Everton may have been beaten by Liverpool in their last game, but the Toffees have been a lot more solid this season. They’re unbeaten at their new home, where they’re yet to concede a goal, and Jack Grealish is proving to be a great signing. They’re entirely capable of heaping more pressure on a struggling West Ham United.

The Hammers brief respite of beating Nottingham Forest didn’t last long, with defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace following. They’ve lost five of their six games in all competitions, and David Moyes will obviously be motivated to get a victory in this one. A home victory seems like the most likely result.

Conclusion

Liverpool will stay top of the Premier League this weekend regardless of what happens, but those below them - especially Arsenal - want to close the gap.

We’ve looked at games at both ends of the table for this round of predictions, and there is scope for some shock results. All in all, the favourites hold their status for a reason - but some offer more value than others.

Our predictions take into account recent form across all competitions and the current state of play at each club. As always, please remember to bet on the Premier League responsibly.