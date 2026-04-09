Premier League predictions Matchday 5

We’ve got picks from matches involving Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea this week. It promises to be a fascinating few days.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 5

Match Selection Odds Brighton vs Tottenham Brighton +130 Man United vs Chelsea Chelsea +150 Fulham vs Brentford Fulham +105 Bournemouth vs Newcastle Tie +250 Arsenal vs Man City Arsenal -110

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Prediction 1: Brighton vs Tottenham: Seagulls to edge Spurs at home

Date: 20/09/2025

20/09/2025 Kick-off time: 10am ET

10am ET Our tip: Brighton Moneyline @ +130 with BetMGM

Brighton haven’t had the perfect start to the Premier League, but they haven’t been too bad either. Defeat to Bournemouth last time out came as a bit of a surprise, but it did follow a home victory over Manchester City. They’ll be confident playing at home against a somewhat unpredictable Tottenham Hotspur.

Unlike the Seagulls, Spurs had a midweek game to contend with this week, where they came out on top in a tight battle against La Liga’s Villarreal. Thomas Frank may want to manage his squad after that victory, which could give the hosts a bit of an advantage. Interestingly, Tottenham have also lost to the Cherries and beat the Cityzens this season, but as the away side, they are slight underdogs here. 111

Prediction 2: Man United vs Chelsea: Blues favourites at Old Trafford

Date: 20/09/2025

20/09/2025 Kick-off time: 12:30pm ET

12:30pm ET Our tip: Chelsea @ +150 with BetMGM

Manchester United’s torrid time continued over the weekend as they were thumped 3-0 by bitter rivals Manchester City in their latest Premier League outing. Pressure continues to mount on Ruben Amorim, and they have another tough one coming up. They might have home advantage, but the visitors are favourites at Old Trafford.

Chelsea’s game against Bayern Munich in the Champions League adds another layer of intrigue. The trip could work in the Red Devils’ favour, but Enzo Maresca’s men should still have enough. The Blues are unbeaten in the league after four games, and will be eager to keep it that way.

Prediction 3: Fulham vs Brentford: Cottagers to build on first win

Date: 20/09/2025

20/09/2025 Kick-off time: 3pm ET

3pm ET Our tip: Fulham Moneyline @ +105 with BetMGM

Fulham’s start to the 2025/26 campaign has been a very mixed bag. They go into this game in 11th place, having drawn two, lost one, and won one, with their latest victory coming over Leeds United at the weekend. Having picked up their first three points, they’ll be confident of building on that this weekend.

They’ll have home advantage once more, and face a Brentford side that haven’t won either of their last two league games. They also had a midweek game to deal with. The Cottagers haven’t been particularly good in front of goal, but the Bees’ leaky backline offers a chance to turn that around.

Prediction 4: Bournemouth vs Newcastle: Cherries and Magpies to cancel out

Date: 21/09/2025

21/09/2025 Kick-off time: 9am ET

9am ET Our tip: Bournemouth and Newcastle tie @ +250 with BetMGM

Bournemouth’s excellent work under Andoni Iraola has continued this season, with the Cherries picking up three wins from four in the Premier League so far. They’re in fourth place and unbeaten since the opening day, so they’ll be brimming with confidence as they welcome Newcastle United. The Magpies might prove to be their toughest test since the opening day at Liverpool.

Eddie Howe’s men have blown hot and cold so far in 2025/26, but are difficult to beat. With a crucial clash against Barcelona looming before their trip south, they are at a bit of a disadvantage. We could ultimately see these two sides cancel each other out at the Vitality Stadium.

Prediction 5: Arsenal vs Man City: The Gunners continue their flawless start

Date: 21/09/2025

21/09/2025 Kick-off time: 11:30am ET

11:30am ET Our tip: Arsenal Moneyline @ -110 with BetMGM

Aside from their narrow defeat to Liverpool, the Gunners have been pretty much flawless so far this season. Their other four matches across all competitions have seen them score 11 and concede none, much to Mikel Arteta’s delight. A good win away at Athletic Bilbao followed their 3-0 hammering of Nottingham Forest, so they’ll be in very high spirits for this one.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s topsy-turvy start continued over the weekend as they bounced back from defeat to Spurs and Bournemouth with a win over rivals, United. They’ve also got a game against Napoli to contend with in the Champions League before visiting the Emirates. It’ll be interesting to see which version of Pep Guardiola’s side turns up in London.

Conclusion

There are plenty of storylines heading into this weekend’s fixtures, with many teams in midweek action against sides who are fresh after a week-long break. We could see plenty of goals once again, and potentially a reshuffled top six by the time the games wrap up.

We’ve taken recent form and the current state of play at each club into account when making our predictions. Please remember to bet on the Premier League responsibly.