Premier League predictions Matchday 4

We’ve got picks involving Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Everton, with each team eager to kick on this coming weekend.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 4

Match Selection Odds Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Arsenal -260 Everton vs Aston Villa Everton +150 Bournemouth vs Brighton Bournemouth +145 Brentford vs Chelsea Chelsea -135 Manchester City vs Manchester Utd Manchester City -130

Odds via BetMGM correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

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Prediction 1: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: Gunners to capitalize on Forest’s struggles

Date: 13/09/2025

13/09/2025 Kick-off time: 1:30 pm

1:30 pm Our tip: Arsenal Moneyline @-260 with BetMGM

Arsenal haven’t had the perfect start to 2025/26, but their only defeat so far was against the reigning champions, Liverpool. They should, however, have enough to defeat an indifferent Forest side that have just fired their manager. Their new signings should continue improving, and they’ve won three of their last four matches against Forest.

The Tricky Trees have won one, drawn one, and lost one so far. However, this game will be the first they play without Nuno Espírito Santo. He was a popular figure, and it’ll be interesting to see how the Garibaldis progress following his departure. They are expected to struggle at the Emirates.

Prediction 2: Everton vs Aston Villa: Toffees add to Villa’s sticky start

Date: 13/09/2025

13/09/2025 Kick-off time: 4 pm

4 pm Our tip: Everton Moneyline @ +150 with BetMGM

Everton have looked strong since the beginning of the new season. They may have lost their opening game, but bounced back brilliantly by beating Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers - the latter coming on the road. They’ll be eager to secure another three points in their new home stadium.

Villa, meanwhile, have struggled since the summer, and are yet to score their first goal and first victory. Unai Emery will aim to change that against David Moyes’ Toffees, but it won’t be easy. The Villains will back themselves to get on the scoresheet, though, with the hosts hardly watertight.

Prediction 3: Bournemouth vs Brighton: Cherries continue to blossom

Date: 13/09/2025

13/09/2025 Kick-off time: 4 pm

4 pm Our tip: Bournemouth Moneyline @ +145 with BetMGM

Andoni Iraola continues to do good work this season, as Bournemouth have secured six points from their first three games. Their only defeat came at Anfield, and they gave the Reds a run for their money. Meanwhile, their away win over Tottenham Hotspur was impressive. Evanilson and Antoine Semenyo will cause plenty of problems this season.

Brighton have appeared indifferent so far, and their results have been somewhat confusing. Having failed to beat Fulham at home on the opening day, they were comfortably defeated by Everton. They went on to beat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City after that. They’ve got a chance to win this match if they can build on that performance. However, the Cherries have lost just one of their last five league home games.

Prediction 4: Brentford vs Chelsea: Blues tipped for London battle

Date: 13/09/2025

13/09/2025 Kick-off time: 9 pm

9 pm Our tip: Chelsea Moneyline @ -135 with BetMGM

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea are one of only three teams in the Premier League who remain unbeaten after three games. They should be able to make it four without defeat. They’ve already scored seven goals and have attacking options that many sides desire. The Blues are in good shape to win this Battle of London.

Brentford were always going to have a tougher season after Thomas Frank’s departure, and it’s not been an easy start. They beat Aston Villa, but were defeated by Nottingham Forest and top-flight newbies, Sunderland, and sit 15th going into this tie. Chelsea’s frontline will be excited for this match.

Prediction 5: Manchester City vs Manchester Utd: Derby victory to set Cityzens back on track

Date: 14/09/2025

14/09/2025 Kick-off time: 5.30 pm

5.30 pm Our tip: Manchester City Moneyline @ -130 with BetMGM

Guardiola and his side remain inconsistent after what was a torrid 2024/25 season by their standards, having already suffered two shock defeats. A home defeat to Spurs was a real surprise, as was a loss to Brighton a week later. The 4-0 win over Wolves was what people expected, and after some time off, that may be what Manchester United face.

United’s woes continue, as well. Their indifferent start to the season has seen them secure a narrow home win against newly-promoted Burnley and struggle at Fulham. They also suffered a cup defeat to Grimsby Town. They’re in a difficult situation, and defeat here would increase the pressure on Ruben Amorim even more.

Conclusion

All our tips this weekend are backing favourites in the Premier League, but some are at better value than others. Additionally, a couple of games are likely to be more tightly contested than others. The big one, of course, is the Manchester derby and the repercussions of a defeat for either side.

We’ve taken into account recent form when making our predictions, as well as the current state of play at each club. However, please remember to bet on the Premier League responsibly.