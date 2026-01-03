Panthers vs Buccaneers Predictions - NFL Regular Season Finale Picks & Odds 1/3

If the Carolina Panthers (8-8) can pick up a road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9, -2.5) today, they’d win the NFC South. Given the Bucs have failed to cover the spread for eight weeks in a row, the Panthers (+120) certainly have a shot.

Panthers vs Buccaneers Predictions - 4:30pm EST - 1/3

Emeka Egbuka Over 2.5 Receptions @ +115

Under 44 Points @ -110

Panthers ML @ +120

Panthers vs Buccaneers Odds

Spread: Buccaneers -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Panthers (+120), Buccaneers (-145)

Total: O/U 44 (-110)

Panthers vs Buccaneers Picks

Trends Working in Egbuka’s Favor - Emeka Egbuka Over 2.5 Receptions (+115)

Before suffering a hamstring injury in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers, Emeka Egbuka was having an incredible rookie season. The Ohio State product still leads all rookies in receiving yards, with 930, but he has struggled with dropped passes recently.

Even though Egbuka’s production has dropped significantly in the second half of the season, Bucs QB Baker Mayfield has still been trying to find him. This season, Egbuka has caught three or more passes in 13 of 16 games.

That includes last Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins, in which Egbuka caught three passes for 20 yards on five targets. The Bucs have lived and died by the pass all season, and that certainly won’t change with their season on the line.

Take Emeka Egbuka 3+ receptions at +115 odds today.

Panthers vs Buccaneers Prediction 1: Emeka Egbuka Over 2.5 Receptions @ +115

Struggling Offenses to Combine for an Under - Under 44 Points (-110)

Neither the Carolina Panthers nor the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been finding much success on the offensive side of the ball lately. Tampa has scored more than 20 points in only one of its preceding five games.

Meanwhile, the Panthers rank 27th in the NFL with just 18.6 points per game this season. Past both offenses struggling, the situation is favorable for an under. Both teams’ seasons are on the line, and they’ll want to play mistake-free football to give themselves the best chance to win.

When these teams met in Week 16, the Panthers picked up a 23-20 victory, and I don’t expect much scoring today either. The under is 4-1 in the Panthers’ last five games and has also hit in the Bucs’ last two. Bet on under 44 points (-110) here.

Panthers vs Buccaneers Prediction 2: Under 44 Points @ -110

Panthers Pounce on Another Underdog Spot - Panthers ML (+120)

The Buccaneers have had plenty of opportunities to right the ship, but it just hasn’t been happening for them. Baker Mayfield has thrown five interceptions in his last four games, and the running game is weak.

After starting the season 6-2, the Bucs went just 1-7 in the next eight games. Incredibly, they can still make the playoffs with a win and a Falcons loss to the Saints. Still, they’ve failed to cover the spread in any of their last eight games.

The Bucs have also lost as a favorite in each of the games on their four-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Panthers have alternated wins and losses for the last ten games and lost 27-10 last Sunday to the Seahawks.

Seven of the Panthers’ eight wins this season have come as underdogs. They’re more defensively solid than the Bucs and should be able to win this one and the division in the process.

Panthers vs Buccaneers Prediction 3: Panthers ML @ +120

Panthers vs Buccaneers Start Time

Start Time: 4:30pm EST

4:30pm EST Location: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Address: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607

4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607 TV & Streaming: ESPN, Fubo, Hulu, NFL+

Today, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have a chance to stop their season from imploding and win the NFC South with a win over the Carolina Panthers and a Falcons loss to the Saints. However, the Bucs have lost each of their last four games and were favored to win in each one.