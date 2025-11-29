Palmeiras vs Flamengo Predictions: Few goals in Libertadores final

Our betting expert expects this all-Brazilian affair to be a tight game. Flamengo should ultimately come out on top.

Best predictions for Palmeiras vs Flamengo

1st Half - tie 1 .95 @ -105 with bet365

Both teams to score - no @ -133 with bet365

Flamengo Moneyline @ +160 with bet365

Libertadores final to start slowly

Form suggests Flamengo are the more likely winners. However, in a one-off game, much will depend on which team handles the occasion the best. A degree of caution initially seems probable as two familiar foes clash in the less familiar surroundings of Lima.

Both teams have scored more frequently after the interval this season. In the Brazilian Serie A, 58% of Palmeiras’ goals have come in the second half.

Their last four matches have all been level at the interval. That includes a damaging 3-2 defeat to Gremio in midweek.

65% of Flamengo’s league goals have also come in the second half. They tend to grow into games, and that suggests there’s value in backing this final to be level at the break.

Palmeiras vs Flamengo Prediction 1: 1st Half - @ -105 with bet365

Tight game to develop

While there were four goals in last year’s showdown between Botafogo and Atletico Mineiro, Libertadores finals tend to be tight affairs. All of the previous four reached full-time with two or fewer goals.

This game could also go that way. The goals have dried up for Palmeiras of late. Abel Ferreira’s side have failed to score in three of their last four matches, two of which ended goalless.

Flamengo have continued to score goals during the league run-in, but they’ve been less threatening in this competition. Their last three Libertadores matches have all ended with either 0-0 or 1-0 scorelines. With the stakes even higher this weekend, backing Both teams to score - No appears to offer value.

Palmeiras vs Flamengo Prediction 2: Both teams to score - no @ -133 with bet365

Flamengo to clinch the fourth title

Both clubs have won this competition twice in the last six years. They also met in the 2021 final, with Palmeiras winning in extra time on that occasion.

Four years later, momentum appears to be firmly with Flamengo as they head into this match. While they’ve had the odd slip-up of their own, they’ve handled the demands of competing on two fronts very well.

By contrast, Palmeiras have faltered in a way few could have seen coming. They had a 68% win ratio in the Brazilian top flight heading into their final seven games. However, their return of just two points from their last five matches has handed Flamengo an eight-point advantage.

The Brazilian football schedule is relentless. They’ve got fewer than four days to pick themselves up for this final, following their latest league setback. Those factors suggest Flamengo are the value bet to win this match.

Palmeiras vs Flamengo Prediction 3: Flamengo Moneyline @ +160 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Palmeiras 0-1 Flamengo

Goalscorers prediction - Flamengo: Giorgian de Arrascaeta

These two clubs are not only meeting in the Copa Libertadores final. They are also fighting one another for the Brazilian title. A close race appears set to go the way of Flamengo, who have shown greater composure in the run-in.

The Rio de Janeiro side have taken 14 points from their seven league games since they last played in the Libertadores. A goalless second leg away to Racing Club was enough to seal a 1-0 aggregate win.

Palmeiras came from 3-0 down to win their semi-final against LDU de Quito 4-3 on aggregate. However, they’ve now gone five without a win in the league, with their title challenge faltering.

Probable lineups for Palmeiras vs Flamengo

Palmeiras expected lineup: Miguel, Micael, Fuchs, Murilo, Pereira, Veiga, Mauricio, Jefte, Allan, Rodrigues, Lopez

Flamengo expected lineup: Rossi, Ayrton, Pereira, Victor, Emerson, De Arrascaeta, Pulgar, Lino, Carrascal, Araujo, Henrique