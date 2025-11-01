Oklahoma vs Tennessee Predictions - College Football Picks & Odds: Nov 1st

Oklahoma has lost two of its last three games ahead of tonight’s game at Tennessee (-3.5), which has been lighting up the scoreboard seemingly every week. With Tennessee also unable to prevent big plays, over 55.5 points (-110) is an intriguing prospect.

Oklahoma vs Tennessee Predictions - 7:30pm EDT - 11/1

John Mateer Over 1.5 Passing TDs @ +106

Joey Aguilar Over 268.5 Passing Yards @ -110

Over 55.5 Points @ -110

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Score sports bonuses at sign up with the BetMGM promo code

Or look into our experts NFL betting promo breakdown for the major betting sites in the US

Play with the best sports betting apps in the US when betting on sports online

Oklahoma vs Tennessee Odds

Spread: Tennessee -3.5 (+100)

Tennessee -3.5 (+100) Moneyline: Oklahoma (+128), Tennessee (-152)

Oklahoma (+128), Tennessee (-152) Total: O/U 55.5 (-110)

Oklahoma vs Tennessee Picks

Mateer to Make up for Struggles - John Mateer Over 1.5 Passing TDs (+106)

It’s no secret that Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer has not been anywhere near his best since returning from thumb surgery. He’s managed just two passing touchdowns and three interceptions in his last three games.

However, this wouldn’t be the first time Tennessee has allowed a struggling QB to find success. Before last weekend’s matchup, Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley had four TDs and four interceptions on the season.

He then proceeded to throw five TDs and one interception in a 56-34 loss against the Vols. Mateer should get back on track against a leaky Tennessee secondary, which has allowed multiple TD passes in four of its five SEC games this season.

Take Mateer over 1.5 TD passes at +106 odds.

Oklahoma vs Tennessee Prediction 1: John Mateer Over 1.5 Passing TDs @ +106

Aguilar’s Aerial Attack - Joey Aguilar Over 268.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Last weekend’s game against Mississippi was a good measuring stick for the Oklahoma defense. The Sooners came up against an elite passing offense and allowed Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss to throw for 315 yards in a 34-26 loss.

Now, Oklahoma takes on an even more efficient passing offense, as Tennessee averages 9.2 yards per passing attempt. Volunteers QB Joey Aguilar is coming off a 396-yard performance against Kentucky and is averaging 318.2 passing yards in SEC play.

Even in the 37-20 loss against Alabama, which gives up fewer passing yards than Oklahoma per game, Aguilar still managed 268 passing yards. He’s hit 300+ yards in three of five SEC contests this season and should go over 268.5 passing yards today (-114).

Oklahoma vs Tennessee Prediction 2: Joey Aguilar Over 268.5 Passing Yards @ -114

Touchdowns in Tennessee - Over 55.5 Points (-110)

Every single Tennessee game this season has gone over 55.5 points. In SEC play, Tennessee is averaging 38.4 points per game and has given up 36 points per game. The Vols, despite an explosive offense led by QB Joey Aguilar, don’t ever seem to make things easy for themselves.

Kentucky hadn’t scored more than 23 points against a fellow SEC opponent this season before scoring 34 against Tennessee last Saturday. There’s no doubt Tennessee will put points on the board today, but expect Oklahoma to light up the scoreboard as well.

The Sooners haven’t scored more than 26 points against another SEC team this season, and I expect that to change today. Both teams should reach 30 in a shootout at Neyland Stadium. Bet on the over.

Oklahoma vs Tennessee Prediction 3: Over 55.5 Points @ -110

Oklahoma vs Tennessee Start Time

Start Time: 7:30pm EDT

7:30pm EDT Location: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium Address: 1235 Phillip Fulmer Way, Knoxville, TN 37916

1235 Phillip Fulmer Way, Knoxville, TN 37916 TV & Streaming: ESPN, Fubo, Sling TV

Tennessee (-3.5) broke a four-game losing streak against the spread by defeating Kentucky 56-34 last Saturday. Oklahoma is 2-0 ATS on the road this season, but its offense hasn’t been the same since quarterback John Mateer returned from thumb surgery.