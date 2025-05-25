Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: Champions League Places at Stake

Get three Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips from our soccer expert, before Sunday’s 11:00am EDT Premier League clash (05/25).

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

Nottingham Forest to score 1.5+ goals @ +137 with bet365

Anthony Elanga to assist @ +500 with BetMGM

Under 3.5 Goals @ -200 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of bet365 & BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Forest Back in Europe

Nuno Espirito Santo has already guided Forest back into Europe for the first time in 30 years, but they’re not done yet. Most of the Reds’ squad wasn’t even born when the club reached the UEFA Cup quarter-finals in ‘96, but they’re now making their own history. A win over Chelsea would seal a first-ever Champions League spot - what further incentive could they need?

The Garibaldis are no strangers to the international stage, of course. Under Brian Clough, they won the European Cup back-to-back in 1979 and 1980, but a lot has changed since then. The atmosphere will be raucous in Nottinghamshire this weekend.

Yet, Chelsea have their own ambitions as they eye third place and a UCL spot in sight - however, they’re difficult to predict. Enzo Maresca’s men have won six of seven across all competitions, but conceded in 11 of their last 13 away matches.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Pick 1: Forest to score 1+ @ +137 with bet365

Elanga’s Impact

If Anthony Elanga can contribute to two more goals this weekend, then he’ll hit 20 for the season in a Forest shirt. It’s an impressive return for a player who has been used all over the field in 2024/25. The Swede is ending the season in top form, and the Blues are well aware of how dangerous he can be.

Elanga has contributed 15 goals and assists in his last 22 Premier League matches. He also set up the winner against West Ham last time out. The 23-year-old will be eager to compete with Europe’s elite once again - so he’ll definitely be a handful for the visitors.

Forest have other threats too, notably record-chasing Chris Wood and the electric Morgan Gibbs-White, but Elanga is in great form. He’s already bettered his tally from last season, and will be keen to finish strong.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Pick 2: Anthony Elanga to assist @ +500 with BetMGM

A Very Tight Affair

No Premier League team has been involved in fewer home games with over 2.5 goals than Forest have. Only two teams have a lower percentage of matches (49%) where both teams have scored. Additionally, 73% of all their league ties ended with under 3.5 scored - exactly the same as Chelsea.

There have been a few exceptions, but mainly against the division’s strugglers. Given what’s on the line, a tight game is to be expected. Forest don’t often lose at home, and the Blues’ away record isn’t ideal - this makes an actual scoreline tough to predict.

Maresca’s side are currently fifth, but could finish anywhere between 3rd and 7th - so in the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League. The same goes for Forest, so it’s probably the game with most riding on it as the season comes to a close.