Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for NBA Playoffs Game Two, Magic vs Pistons

Take advantage of Underdog Fantasy’s new user offer in time for Game 2 between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons at 7:00pm. New players can sign up with the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and play $5 on their first real-money entry to get $50 in bonus entries.

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Underdog Promo Code Verified: 4/22/2026

Paolo Banchero silenced his doubters in Game 1, as he led the eighth-seeded Magic to a 112-101 victory over the top-seeded Pistons. We’ll discuss whether Banchero and other top players in tonight’s game are worth consideration from an Underdog DFS perspective.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

You can get $50 fantasy bonus entries just for staking $5 on your first DFS entry after using the Underdog promo code. Find out more about this promotional offer and how to claim it below:

Clicking this link will send you to Underdog’s website. Or, download the Underdog app Press the “Sign up” button to start creating an account After putting in your personal details, type in the promo code GOALBONUS Check for a confirmation email and click the link within to validate your account Then, deposit $10 or more with one of the available payment methods Put $5 on your first real-money entry to get $50 in fantasy bonus entries for Underdog Champions, Originals, Drafts, Pick’em, and Predictions

This Underdog offer is only available to new users in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY

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All five Magic starters scored 16 or more points in the Game 1 victory over the Pistons. Before tonight’s game, we’ll discuss which Magic and Pistons players could have big games tonight. Stay tuned for our Underdog Champions picks:

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons - 4/22 - 7:00 PM ET

In Game 2 of an Eastern Conference First Round playoff series, the #8 Orlando Magic (1-0) take on the #1 Detroit Pistons (0-1). Tonight’s game, which tips off at 7:00pm ET from Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, will be televised on ESPN.

In Game 1, Magic guard Desmond Bane scored 17 points, grabbed six rebounds, and doled out five assists, despite shooting 1-for-8 from three. Over Bane’s previous 12 games, he’s only failed to register lower than 26 Pts + Rebs + Asts twice.

Meanwhile, Magic C Wendell Carter Jr. outplayed his Pistons counterpart, Jalen Duren, in Game 1. In 37 minutes, Carter Jr. scored 17 points compared to Duren’s eight. Carter Jr. has scored in double figures in eight of his last 11 games.

Concerningly, Duren has also grabbed single-digit rebounds in six consecutive games. Backup Pistons PG Daniss Jenkins scored just six points on 1-for-7 shooting in Game 1, but he’s been a massive part of Detroit’s success recently.

Tonight in Underdog Champions, take “Higher” on Bane 25.5 Pts + Rebs + Asts, Carter Jr. 9.5 points, and Jenkins 6.5 points. Then, go with “Lower” on Duren 12.5 rebounds for a maximum of 5.09x your original stake.

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