Monaco vs Tottenham Predictions: Entertaining tie in the Principality

14 goals have been shared in the last four meetings between these two sides, and weakened defences suggest another high-scoring affair on Wednesday.

Best Predictions for Monaco vs Tottenham

Tie @ +260 with BetMGM

Over 3.5 goals @ +120 with BetMGM

Richarlison anytime goalscorer @ +170 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Fresh injuries could lead Spurs to settle for a tie

Thomas Frank is set to take his side to the Stade Louis II without influential captain, Cristian Romero, while Destiny Udogie is also expected to miss out on Wednesday. Kevin Danso is the likely deputy, but Spurs won’t be at full strength by any means.

Monaco have plenty of absentees of their own. Former Tottenham stalwart, Eric Dier, won’t be fit to face his former employers after suffering a hamstring issue. New Monaco boss, Sebastien Pocognoli, is still waiting for Paul Pogba to get the green light to play and bolster his midfield.

With both squads stretched, but still offering plenty of attacking threat, we could see an entertaining stalemate on Wednesday night.

Monaco vs Tottenham Prediction 1: Tie@ +260 with BetMGM

Goals aplenty at both ends

In their previous four meetings in the Champions League, neither side has managed to keep a clean sheet. Notably, 14 goals have been shared in their last four matches. Monaco have also averaged three goals conceded from their first two games this campaign. This makes Over 3.5 Goals the value play from our trio of Monaco vs Tottenham predictions.

The betting markets believe there is only a 40% chance of this happening, but this probability seems low. Monaco need a win to ignite their league phase campaign, while Spurs generally adopt a fluid style of play.

In fact, PSG aside, Monaco are the joint second-highest scorers in Ligue 1 so far this season. The likes of Ansu Fati and Mika Biereth are serious threats for the home side. Meanwhile, Richarlison has a strike rate of 37.50% so far in the Premier League.

Monaco vs Tottenham Prediction 2: Over 3.5 goals@ +120 with BetMGM

Backing Richarlison to break his 25/26 UCL duck

Speaking of Richarlison, there is some value in backing him to score on Wednesday. The Brazilian appears set to lead the line with Mathys Tel ineligible.

Richarlison is often used by Thomas Frank as a false nine. Despite some indifferent displays in 2025/26 to date, his 37.50% strike rate is more than respectable.

The betting markets believe he has a 36.36% chance of scoring on Wednesday night. Given that Richarlison seems set to be Spurs’ focal point in attack, this is well worth backing.

Monaco vs Tottenham Prediction 3: Richarlison anytime goalscorer@ +170 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Monaco 2-2 Tottenham

Goalscorers prediction – Monaco: Fati, Balogun – Tottenham: Richarlison, Johnson

With four points to their name from their opening two UCL league phase games, Tottenham are aware a win in Monaco would put them halfway to securing a place in the top 16.

Their French opponents, AS Monaco, have just one point from their first two matches. Sebastien Pocognoli’s side shipped six goals in 180 minutes. However, their entertaining 2-2 tie with Manchester City in their previous league phase game was encouraging. That result was all the more positive given they had been beaten 4-1 by Club Brugge last month.

Thomas Frank will have to pick a weakened backline for the trip to the Principality on Wednesday night. Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero are highly doubtful to be fit to travel, after the pair suffered fresh issues prior to the Aston Villa match.

Monaco have an equally lengthy injury list, but Folarin Balogun, Ansu Fati and Mika Biereth are impressive attacking options.

Probable lineups for Monaco vs Tottenham

AS Monaco expected lineup: Kohn, Diatta, Salisu, Henrique, Kehrer, Teze, Coulibaly, Ouattara, Akliouche, Fati, Balogun

Tottenham Hotspur expected lineup: Vicario, Spence, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Bentancur, Bergvall, Sarr, Johnson, Simons, Richarlison