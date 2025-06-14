How Messi’s form changes Inter Miami betting at Club World Cup

Lionel Messi might be finished with elite level club competition.

However, could he go out on a high by helping Inter Miami to succeed at the Club World Cup?

Inter Miami had gone through a rough patch recently, but were able to bounce back. Therefore, could they be an underdog in the Club World Cup?

Inter Miami Club World Cup bets Odds Outright winner +6600 To reach the final +2800 To win Group H +350

Inter Miami are hitting form at the right time

All the attention ahead of the upcoming Club World Cup is on the big European hitters. PSG have just won the Champions League. Real Madrid have a new manager and a fresh squad. Manchester City come off the back of a poor Premier League season. However, other sides may be sneaking under the radar.

With Lionel Messi pulling the strings, Inter Miami might be one of those sides. Naturally, beating all those clubs to the trophy is going to be tricky. However, they shouldn’t be ruled out in their home country just yet, as they appear to be hitting form at the right time ahead of the tournament.

Much of the pre-tournament discussion about Inter Miami primarily focuses on how Messi will be playing at the highest level of club football again. It’s been a while since we’ve seen him compete at that level. Most people have forgotten the team he plays for and are just focused on him.

The situation would likely be very different if it weren’t for Inter Miami’s recent revival. Before winning back-to-back games ahead of this tournament, their form had been patchy. In fact, they had won just once in their previous eight matches, which raised doubts over their inclusion in the tournament.

However, Messi has almost single-handedly turned around Inter Miami’s fortunes ahead of this summer’s tournament recently. Messi has contributed eight of the nine goals they’ve netted in their back-to-back wins. Also, he scored four goals and had as many assists.

He’s currently showing some of the best form since moving to Miami. With his ability, his performances could be enough to win games for Inter Miami. That could likely make them a dark horse for this summer’s finals.

How should bettors approach Inter Miami in the Club World Cup?

It’s unlikely that Messi can lead Inter Miami to Club World Cup glory. That explains why bookmakers have them priced at such large odds. However, bettors could find better value in other markets.

The American side are priced quite generously to win their group. They’ll be sharing Group A with Al Ahly, Palmeiras, and Porto, sides that aren’t considered as football powerhouses. Inter Miami may back themselves to finish at the top of that group. They’re priced quite generously to do so. Therefore, this seems to be a value bet.

Those backing them to advance could find value in determining the exact stage at which they’ll be eliminated. If Inter Miami gets through Group A, they'll likely face either PSG or Atletico Madrid from Group B. Since both are tough opponents, backing them to fall at the last 16 could be a wise bet.

Based on their game-by-game odds, this could be a profitable bet. They can never be written off because of Messi, and playing on home soil could also help them. They’re favoured by the bookmakers in their opening game against Al Ahly. Many Inter Miami odds could drop if they put on a strong performance in that match.

Those who don’t believe Messi can save Inter Miami might find value in betting against them. They’re greatly priced to finish bottom of Group A, while Al Ahly are a generous price in the tournament opener. However, backing a group stage exit for Inter Miami doesn’t offer much value.

With momentum and Messi on their side, the more positive predictions appear more likely. However, it’s uncertain how Inter Miami will perform against football’s elite clubs.